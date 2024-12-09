Protect Your Business with Advanced Bot and Abuse Protection
Experience top-tier bot and abuse protection — now with months of free service
Stop bots and prevent abuse with ease
Bots and automated abuse are growing more sophisticated, targeting businesses of all sizes. From account takeover and adversarial bots to unauthorized content scraping, these attacks can compromise your security, steal sensitive data, and drain revenue.
Switch to Akamai for up to 6 or 9 months of free service of our bot and abuse protection solutions including Bot Manager, Account Protector, Content Protector, and Brand Protector, plus expert onboarding guidance.*
Akamai’s bot and abuse protection solutions help you stay ahead with industry-leading accuracy, scalability, and ease of deployment.
Limited-time offer
Start now and take advantage of exclusive benefits:
- Free months of service — the best security at the best price
- Free managed integration — expert assistance to get you started
- Complementary solution consultation — customized recommendations based on your current use cases and challenges
Talk with an Akamai security expert to learn how to protect your online presence and your budget with our bundled solutions.
* Offer is available to new customers only. Terms and conditions apply.