Akamai Completes Acquisition of API Security Company Noname

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces the company has completed its acquisition of application programming interface (API) security company, Noname Security. On May 7, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $450 million.
Noname, one of the top API security vendors in the market, is expected to accelerate Akamai’s ability to meet growing customer demand and market requirements as the use of APIs continues to expand. Specifically, Akamai will be able to extend protection across all API traffic locations, no matter the business, integration, or deployment requirements customers may have. Akamai also expects to gain greater scale with Noname’s additional sales and marketing resources, and established channel and alliance relationships.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.