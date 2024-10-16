With Akamai, we have achieved so much in just a short time. Most notably, we have cut our costs in half. With reduced egress fees and zero commitments, we can avoid costs that we were previously subjected to without control. Budgeting has become far more simple, and gone are the days of tense after-the-fact conversations with our finance department.



In addition to the cost savings, Akamai’s high-throughput compute instances have achieved the sub-second application responses we were looking for. Our customers have been incredibly happy.



My advice for any businesses operating in the cloud is to stay away from proprietary solutions as much as possible. In the beginning, it might appear easier and less time-consuming, but using proprietary solutions leads to vendor lock-in, making it difficult for you to use your own tools or switch to another provider.



With Akamai, we now enjoy savings that scale, we delight our end customers, and we maintain the freedom to bring or build using our own tools and features. All the while, the Akamai support team has been available 24/7 to provide expertise. We have left vendor lock-in behind us, and unlocked greater potential. We are excited to see this partnership continue to grow.