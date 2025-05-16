Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a persistent challenge in vulnerability management? Most organizations are overwhelmed by vulnerability data and struggle to translate insights from scans into actionable network protections, leading to a high number of breaches from known but unpatched vulnerabilities.

How does the integration between Tenable and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation address this challenge? It offers a closed-loop, risk-based approach by automatically labeling assets with CVE data, continuously syncing tags, enforcing segmentation policies, and triggering remediation workflows.

Why is it important to prioritize and isolate high-risk assets in dynamic environments like cloud and containers? These environments have a constantly evolving attack surface, making it crucial to proactively manage and isolate vulnerable assets to prevent exploitation and lateral movement by attackers.

What does the bidirectional API integration between Tenable and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation allow? It supports dynamic tagging, enabling automatic updates of asset labels and segmentation policies in Akamai Guardicore Segmentation when CVE data is made available in Tenable.

When is the isolation policy lifted for a high-risk asset? The isolation policy can be lifted automatically once the patch is applied to the asset, as indicated by the updated status in Tenable.

Who benefits most from this integration? Incident response teams benefit most by reducing manual workload and response time, and organizations benefit by enhancing their overall security posture and avoiding becoming the next big headline.

How does this integration support modern security frameworks like Zero Trust and CTEM? By providing real-time, policy-driven responses to vulnerabilities, it ensures proactive isolation and rapid remediation, aligning with the principles of Zero Trust and Continuous Threat Exposure Management.