Most organizations are overwhelmed by vulnerability data and struggle to translate insights from scans into actionable network protections, leading to a high number of breaches from known but unpatched vulnerabilities.
Key takeaways
- Most breaches stem from known (yet unpatched) vulnerabilities, which are often exposed for months.
- Tenable and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation integrate to prioritize and automate vulnerability management using segmentation controls.
- The integration supports real-time CVE data import, which can be used to immediately create policy.
- It helps in instantly isolating those high-risk assets until a patch can be applied, preventing abuse.
- This joint solution aligns directly with modern security frameworks like Zero Trust and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It offers a closed-loop, risk-based approach by automatically labeling assets with CVE data, continuously syncing tags, enforcing segmentation policies, and triggering remediation workflows.
These environments have a constantly evolving attack surface, making it crucial to proactively manage and isolate vulnerable assets to prevent exploitation and lateral movement by attackers.
It supports dynamic tagging, enabling automatic updates of asset labels and segmentation policies in Akamai Guardicore Segmentation when CVE data is made available in Tenable.
The isolation policy can be lifted automatically once the patch is applied to the asset, as indicated by the updated status in Tenable.
Incident response teams benefit most by reducing manual workload and response time, and organizations benefit by enhancing their overall security posture and avoiding becoming the next big headline.
By providing real-time, policy-driven responses to vulnerabilities, it ensures proactive isolation and rapid remediation, aligning with the principles of Zero Trust and Continuous Threat Exposure Management.
Accelerate remediation, contain threats instantly, automate enforcement, and reduce security debt.