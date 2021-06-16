Today is Day 2 of Akamai's Platform Update. Yesterday, we talked about the acceleration of modern app development and how we're empowering users to shift more compute and data to the edge. From the core to the cloud to the edge, the applications and APIs that power modern web experiences must also be protected from threats. That's the focus for today. Let's shift gears and discuss Akamai's platform improvements to application and API security, abuse and fraud prevention.

Change is the only constant in security.

Exploits change, applications change, developers change, and it seems like change is the only constant in application and API security. Some examples of change, in addition to serverless edge computing, include the modernization of app development with microservices, containerization, single-page applications, and DevOps; other examples include server-side functionality moving client-side and back-end data (never intended to be accessible via the internet) being exposed via APIs.

Change continues to redefine security boundaries and has the potential to expose reams of business logic and sensitive data. Software is also released faster than ever, sometimes daily, and the ability for security teams to protect their applications, systems, and data amidst this change has proven to be extremely difficult. And ultimately, as security tools get better, attackers get smarter and use technologies that leave fewer traces -- setting off the constant race to innovate and stay ahead.

Yes, it's true. Simplicity can equal better security.

You may have heard that security is only as good as the most recent update. Failing to update protections may perhaps be the single most widespread threat to organizations today. But effective tuning and constant monitoring often require skilled operators and can be time-consuming and complex. And let's face it -- security teams are exhausted. Security solutions must not only adapt with change but also make it easy for practitioners by reducing the burden on overworked security professionals. If not, the trade-off between chasing false positives and potentially blocking legitimate users often means security takes a back seat. At least until the next attack.

"A crucial problem in cybersecurity is the inability to automatically and effectively tune policies. Being unable to accurately distinguish between false positives and false negatives can be very frustrating for security analysts, who have to spend hours analyzing alerts that end up being false threats." -- Patrick Sullivan, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Akamai