AI Pulse: OpenAI’s Wild Bot Behavior After GPT-5

We’re excited to launch AI Pulse, a blog series that takes a look at the current state of AI bots.

Akamai protects the world’s largest organizations, which gives us unmatched visibility into billions of AI bot requests every single day. These bots are reshaping the internet in real time, and we see them at a scale no one else can. In this series of eight blog posts, we will share key insights from that traffic — diving into who the bots are, what they want, and how they behave.