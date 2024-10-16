What Is a Ping Flood Attack?

A ping request is a diagnostic tool that’s used with the Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) to test the connectivity between two machines. One device sends a ping echo request packet to another, which responds with an echo-reply message. The round-trip time (RTT) for this exchange reveals the speed of the network connection between the devices.

In an ICMP ping flood attack, hackers seek to overload a targeted system by sending multiple ping echo request packets to a targeted system. Each ICMP request requires a response that consumes bandwidth as well as some of the targeted server’s resources. As the number of ping echo requests increase, the targeted device becomes exhausted and slows down or crashes, making it unavailable for normal traffic and legitimate requests. There are other methods in which attackers leverage the ICMP protocol to misuse or abuse systems, but echo-reply is the most common.