There are a few differences between APIs, webhooks, and WebSockets. APIs work well in CRUD (create/read/update/delete) operations for quick responses, while webhooks offer real-time updates without polling and enable event-driven interactions. WebSockets are continuous bidirectional communication channels, ideal for real-time communication. Choose APIs for quick, customized interactions, webhooks for instant updates, and WebSockets for continuous two-way communication.

How do you differentiate between application programming interfaces (APIs), webhooks, and WebSockets? Each performs data exchange between web application clients and servers, or between other elements in information systems. They are quite distinct from one another, however, with different architectures and functionalities. Each has its own most suitable use cases.