What Is Generative AI?

The power of generative AI technology lies in how the key generative AI models use artificial neural networks to analyze and reconstruct data. Neural networks are computational systems inspired by the structure and function of the human brain — they’re designed to recognize patterns, learn from data, and make decisions. The major generative AI models use neural networks in unique ways.

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) pit two networks — a generator and a discriminator — against each other to produce realistic data. The generator creates new content, and the discriminator evaluates its authenticity.

(GANs) pit two networks — a generator and a discriminator — against each other to produce realistic data. The generator creates new content, and the discriminator evaluates its authenticity. Transformers — like those used in like ChatGPT, GPT-5, and Bard — process sequential data such as text-based documents, and they excel at generating coherent and contextually accurate responses.

— like those used in like ChatGPT, GPT-5, and Bard — process sequential data such as text-based documents, and they excel at generating coherent and contextually accurate responses. Variational autoencoders (VAEs) generate data by learning a compressed representation of the input, enabling them to reconstruct or produce new variations of it.

(VAEs) generate data by learning a compressed representation of the input, enabling them to reconstruct or produce new variations of it. Diffusion models excel at image generation by starting with random noise and slowly refining it step-by-step until it turns into something meaningful, like a picture or a sound, using patterns they’ve learned from real examples.

The process of generating new content involves several steps.