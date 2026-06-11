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Background

Report Abuse — Akamai Cloud/Linode

These forms allow you to report abuse, illegal activity, or policy violations involving services hosted on Akamai Cloud infrastructure, formerly Linode, including spam, malware, phishing, network abuse, intellectual property infringement, and other unlawful content. Note that by submitting information via these reporting forms, we (or Akamai Cloud/Linode) may share the details you provide with the applicable customer(s) hosted on the service when necessary to investigate and resolve the report.

If you need to report abuse for Akamai delivery or security platforms, please use this form.

To submit or report abuse under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), please visit this website.

Botnet activity

Flagged when connected to a known botnet domain or IP, including possible C2 servers

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Login attack

Repeated unauthorized login attempts to access systems, often targeting SSH, websites, or email services.

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Malicious activity

Malicious activity includes port/service scans, SQL/SMB injections, exploits, and enumeration.

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Child sexual abuse material (CSAM)

All information submitted in this report will be submitted to the U.S. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

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Copyright infringement

Unauthorized use or production of copyright-protected material without the permission of the copyright holder.

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Malware

Malicious content refers to hosted content that is meant to infect or harm visitors.

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Open service

Publicly exposed services or ports can be exploited, creating vulnerabilities — e.g., DNS resolvers, SMB, Redis, Portmapper, LDAP.

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Phishing

Fraudulent activity designed to steal credentials or sensitive information

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Spam

Unsolicited or abusive messages sent in violation of acceptable use or anti-spam policies.

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Trademark infringement

Trademark infringement is the unauthorized use of a trademark that violates the rights of its owner or licensed users.

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Violent, threatening, or harassing content

Use for imminent safety threats. Be specific with links/content or how it traces. Contact law enforcement if needed.

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Other acceptable use policy (AUP) violation

Describe the activity, cite the exact AUP section violated, and include direct links to the reported material.

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