These forms allow you to report abuse, illegal activity, or policy violations involving services hosted on Akamai Cloud infrastructure, formerly Linode, including spam, malware, phishing, network abuse, intellectual property infringement, and other unlawful content. Note that by submitting information via these reporting forms, we (or Akamai Cloud/Linode) may share the details you provide with the applicable customer(s) hosted on the service when necessary to investigate and resolve the report.

If you need to report abuse for Akamai delivery or security platforms, please use this form.

To submit or report abuse under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), please visit this website.