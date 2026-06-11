Copyright infringement is the use or production of copyright-protected material without the permission of the copyright holder.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requires that takedown notices fulfill six specific elements of notification as indicated below. Reports submitted without all of these required elements will not be processed. Please note that consistent with Linode’s legal obligations, all submitted reports will be FORWARDED TO THE END USER IN QUESTION, including reporter identity and contact information

.1) Identify the copyrighted work(s) in question. Depending on the nature of your complaint, links to your original work may be helpful.

2) Identify the infringing material that should be removed, as well as all relevant information needed for Linode to locate it.

3) Provide Linode sufficient contact information to reach you regarding your complaint. Your address, telephone, and e-mail address are all acceptable.

4) Provide a statement that you, in good faith, believe that the use of this material in the manner mentioned in this complaint is not authorized by the copyright owner, their agent, or by the law.

5) Provide a statement that the information you’ve provided in this notification is accurate and under penalty of perjury that you are the owner, or are authorized to act on behalf of the owner regarding exclusive use rights that are allegedly being infringed.

6) A physical or electronic signature of the copyright owner or the person authorized to act on their behalf.

All information submitted in this report may be supplied by Linode to the applicable customer(s) during the course of our investigation.