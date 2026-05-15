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Copyright Infringement

Copyright infringement is the use or production of copyright-protected material without the permission of the copyright holder.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requires that takedown notices fulfill six specific elements of notification as indicated below. Reports submitted without all of these required elements will not be processed. Please note that consistent with Linode’s legal obligations, all submitted reports will be FORWARDED TO THE END USER IN QUESTION, including reporter identity and contact information.

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Affidavit of Representation

Linode requires any party (“Affiant”) acting on behalf of another person or entity (“Represented Party”) to submit the affidavit of representation (“Affidavit”) detailed below. You must provide all required information prior to submitting any requests on behalf of a Represented Party.

Your Information

Name

If Applicable

Entity Information

If you’re reporting on behalf of an entity, please enter the information below. Otherwise, leave this section blank.

Represented Party Information

Name

Entity Information

If you’re reporting on behalf of an entity, please enter the information below. Otherwise, leave this section blank.

Description of Copyright Infringement

Copyright infringement is the use or production of copyright-protected material without the permission of the copyright holder.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requires that takedown notices fulfill six specific elements of notification as indicated below. Reports submitted without all of these required elements will not be processed. Please note that consistent with Linode’s legal obligations, all submitted reports will be FORWARDED TO THE END USER IN QUESTION, including reporter identity and contact information

.1) Identify the copyrighted work(s) in question. Depending on the nature of your complaint, links to your original work may be helpful.

2) Identify the infringing material that should be removed, as well as all relevant information needed for Linode to locate it.

3) Provide Linode sufficient contact information to reach you regarding your complaint. Your address, telephone, and e-mail address are all acceptable.

4) Provide a statement that you, in good faith, believe that the use of this material in the manner mentioned in this complaint is not authorized by the copyright owner, their agent, or by the law.

5) Provide a statement that the information you’ve provided in this notification is accurate and under penalty of perjury that you are the owner, or are authorized to act on behalf of the owner regarding exclusive use rights that are allegedly being infringed.

6) A physical or electronic signature of the copyright owner or the person authorized to act on their behalf.

All information submitted in this report may be supplied by Linode to the applicable customer(s) during the course of our investigation.

Identify the copyrighted work(s) in question. This is a link directly to the original material that is being infringed upon.

This is the name of the agency or organization where the copyright is officially registered.

Provide up to 25 IP addresses, one per line. If an IP address is obfuscated behind a service (e.g. Cloudflare), please reference the obfuscated IP address. If multiple IP addresses are reported, the entirety of the logs provided will be sent to the owners of all of the IP addresses referenced.

Issued by the USPTO, WIPO, or other similar intellectual property registry. This will allow us to look up the registration status of this copyright and other important information for our investigation.

Upload proof of ownership. If you are not the copyright holder, then you will need to submit an affidavit of representation or letter of authorization to us with your complaint to show us that you are an authorized representative.

Identify the infringing material that should be removed, as well as all relevant information needed for Linode to locate it. Please include the full URL, starting with http:// or https://.

Identify the copyrighted work(s) in question. Depending on the nature of your complaint, links to your original work may be helpful.

I, the undersigned Affiant, hereby declare, certify, and state under penalty of perjury that the following is true and correct:

By typing your name, you are adding an electronic signature to the form. To electronically sign this form, type your name below.

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