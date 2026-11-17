Akamai Event Support provides dedicated readiness planning and live monitoring for high-profile online events. It ensures peak performance as traffic scales.
Key takeaways
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Uninterrupted scale demands proactive readiness.
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High-profile events carry risk, but expert preparation ensures reliable delivery that builds brand loyalty.
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Operational gaps threaten critical visibility.
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Standard operations lack high-visibility coverage; supplementing teams with dedicated experts minimizes risk.
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Sophisticated attacks target visible moments.
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High-profile events attract cyberattacks, requiring real-time risk mitigation to successfully defend against threats.
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Unanalyzed events guarantee recurring issues.
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Without post-event analysis, operational flaws repeat; capturing operational insights drives continuous improvement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Choose based on your monitoring needs. Essentials offers basic coordination, Enhanced adds active monitoring, and Comprehensive includes advanced telemetry.
Our experts conduct risk assessments and unit testing days before the event. This validates your origin capacity and routing resilience.
Look for end-to-end readiness, dedicated engineering support, and specialized security monitoring tailored to peak traffic volumes.
Security Event Support provides rapid response and mitigation. Dedicated security operations personnel actively monitor your traffic to neutralize threats in real time.
This service is ideal for highly visible, business-critical moments requiring more than standard operational coverage, such as media events, game releases, and software updates.
The standard event coverage window provides up to four hours of dedicated live support, though additional hours are available for purchase.
Solution experts perform an in-depth architectural review of primary and failover workflows to eliminate single points of failure and improve overall performance.
Yes, Security Event Support is available as a stand-alone service, or it can be purchased as an add-on alongside the Enhanced or Comprehensive packages.
The Comprehensive (Gold) package includes detailed end-to-end, system, and failover testing to validate platform performance and behavior under anticipated peak loads.
The service provides joint risk mitigation and contingency planning, defining clear escalation paths to safeguard event continuity. Experts also review and recommend improvements to setups to improve performance and security.
Stakeholders receive an event statistics and analysis report summarizing traffic metrics, key observations, incident resolutions, and preventive recommendations for future events.