Readiness and Response Service (Silver) provides prioritized access to Akamai security experts and emergency support to protect your websites and applications.
Key takeaways
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Bridge the security expertise gap.
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Lacking specialized resources leaves organizations vulnerable; Akamai’s service provides direct access to experts to defend your business.
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Stay ahead of evolving threats.
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Attack vectors change rapidly to bypass static defenses; access to our global SOCC ensures rapid mitigation during emergencies.
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Minimize business disruption.
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Slow response times cause severe downtime; our 30-minute SLA guarantees rapid incident mitigation when your business is under attack.
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Proactively optimize security posture.
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Stale configurations create easily exploitable blind spots; scheduled technical reviews provide the strategic tuning needed to stay secure.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Security experts operate under a service-level agreement (SLA) to respond in 30 minutes or less, depending on the severity of the issue.
A dedicated emergency response team analyzes traffic, manages or mitigates the incident, and delivers a post-event summary for full visibility.
Yes, the service ensures operational resilience by providing 24/7 direct access to our global Security Operations Command Center (SOCC).
Experienced solution architects perform technical security reviews to analyze configurations and provide strategic recommendations.
Yes, the technical security reviews are conducted by experts who are familiar with your unique setup, business goals, and priorities.
It acts as staff relief and reduces operational overhead by letting experienced Akamai security teams handle complex professional services and tuning.