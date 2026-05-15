Guardicore Support Solutions and Services

For answers to technical questions or issues
For answers to technical questions or issues, or for more information regarding deployment, please contact our Support Team via email, phone or the Guardicore Support Portal.
Submit support requests via the Akamai Control Center. For portal access, email: specialist@akamai.com
US: +1 415-200-1993
UK: +44 118 310 0896
Support plans
Guardicore offers multiple support tiers to address varying customer needs.
|Service
|Premium
|Elite
|Support Availability
|24x7x365
|24x7x365 + Designated Customer Success Engineer
|Unlimited Cases
|Upgrades and Fixes
|Phone, Email, Slack and Portal
|Root Cause Analysis
|Regular Support and Business Review Meetings
|Priority Case Handling by a Designated Engineer
|Proactive Support and Personalized Alerts
|Onsite Consultation Days