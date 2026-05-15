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Background

Guardicore Support Solutions and Services

For answers to technical questions or issues

For answers to technical questions or issues, or for more information regarding deployment, please contact our Support Team via email, phone or the Guardicore Support Portal.

Submit support requests via the Akamai Control Center. For portal access, email: specialist@akamai.com
US: +1 415-200-1993
UK: +44 118 310 0896

Support plans

Guardicore offers multiple support tiers to address varying customer needs.

 

Service Premium Elite
Support Availability 24x7x365 24x7x365 + Designated Customer Success Engineer
Unlimited Cases    
Upgrades and Fixes    
Phone, Email, Slack and Portal    
Root Cause Analysis    
Regular Support and Business Review Meetings    
Priority Case Handling by a Designated Engineer    
Proactive Support and Personalized Alerts    
Onsite Consultation Days    

Resources

Have Questions?

Reach Akamai Guardicore support teams for technical assistance.

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Developer Resources

Registered members of the Akamai Developer Network gain access to in-depth information regarding Akamai solutions and technology.

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Akamai Control Center
 

The Akamai Control Center provides our customers with a fully automated customer support resource that is available 24 hours a day.

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Support Terms for Parters

Access partner resources, program information, and support options.

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Akamai Support SLA 2026

Details support response targets, service levels, and maintenance commitments for customers.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation SaaS SLA 2026

Details availability, support, and service commitments for Guardicore Segmentation SaaS.

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