Akamai Security Optimization Assistance is an ongoing maintenance service that provides a people-driven approach using human intelligence to keep businesses protected and maximize protection through Akamai cloud security and enterprise products.
Key takeaways
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Talent shortages undermine cyber defenses.
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Hiring security talent is difficult; Akamai provides named experts to offset risk and keep web applications protected.
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Static security configurations invite evolving threats.
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Outdated security settings increase vulnerability, so periodic reviews continuously align defenses with new threat landscapes.
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Misaligned cloud security diminishes return on investment.
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Unoptimized tools waste resources, but consultative experts drive adoption of best practices and advanced defenses.
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In-house security management drives up operational costs.
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Maintaining internal teams is costly, whereas flexible Akamai services lower overhead across security solutions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It helps organizations address the challenge of hiring, training, and retaining security experts to maintain their web security.
The dedicated expert understands your business and Akamai configuration, offering analysis, recommendations, onboarding assistance, ongoing maintenance, and consultation tailored to your needs.
Professional Services provides ongoing access to a security team offering consultative support, optimization recommendations, troubleshooting, and training.
Deliverables include security traffic reviews, analysis and recommendations to optimize configurations, and incident and alert reviews.
Assistance includes implementing recommendations from technical security reviews alongside ongoing updates and optimizations to customer configurations.
SOA mitigates risk and boosts end-user confidence by keeping website defenses in sync with attack sophistication, changing business needs, and the evolving threat landscape.