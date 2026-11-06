The primary goal is to reduce the operational burden of managing Akamai Cloud so organizations can focus on their core business.
Key takeaways
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Resource constraints hinder growth.
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Infrastructure upkeep drains resources; offloading maintenance to experts frees teams to focus on core goals.
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Operational disruptions threaten continuity.
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Critical workloads face risks; prioritized support with rapid response times minimizes downtime for essential applications.
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Inefficient cloud setups waste capital.
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Unoptimized environments inflate costs; expert assessments uncover improvement opportunities to maximize your overall investment.
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Knowledge gaps stall time to value.
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Navigating complex deployments causes delays; trusted advisors eliminate trial-and-error by applying tailored best practices.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It provides a 30-minute response service-level agreement (SLA) for Severity 1 issues through the centralized Compute Support Team.
They act as an aligned trusted advisor providing personalized, proactive guidance for mission-critical workload needs and business objectives.
On-demand Compute Assessments uncover improvement opportunities to help customers reduce costs and maximize their cloud investment.
This capability offloads infrastructure management, maintenance, monitoring, and alerting to reduce your operational overhead.
An aligned Support Advocate coordinates within Akamai teams to proactively reduce the time to resolution for complex technical issues.
No, ongoing Professional Services for expert technical guidance, hands-on implementation, and operational optimization are optional.
It reduces operational risk by providing priority support and faster response times, minimizing potential disruption for critical applications.