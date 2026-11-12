It ensures APIs maintain a strong security posture by protecting against revenue loss and data exfiltration.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The service is staffed by top-tier specialists who consistently engage with you and assess your API business use.
It provides a high-touch individualized approach that is key to successfully managing the risk of your APIs across complex organizations.
Features include end-to-end remediation, an API security program, and active testing, which requires the Active Testing product.
It includes incident review calls, risk analysis and reporting, and quarterly technical security and business reviews
The customer advisor provides guidance on industry best practices and detailed recommendations on configurations.
The recommended option provides 42 hours per quarter for this spend tier.
Benefits include posture and runtime security operationalization, risk analysis of APIs, and enhanced protection through contextualization.