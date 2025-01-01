X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

What Is JSON-RPC?

JSON-RPC facilitates cross-application function invocation. It employs a JSON message format with method, params, and id elements for procedure calls. Its simplicity, compactness, and protocol flexibility make it ideal for various network constraints. JSON-RPC’s client/server model offers data-handling flexibility, making it preferred for specific use cases like blockchain and Web3 applications.

JSON-RPC, which stands for JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) remote procedure call (RPC), is one of several methods in use today that enables a software application to invoke functionality from another application. It is broadly comparable to SOAP and XML-RPC. JSON-RPC has its advantages and continues to be a wise choice for interoperation between software programs in many use cases.

Overview of JSON

Understanding JSON-RPC starts with JSON itself. JSON is a lightweight data-interchange format, meaning it exists in text form and does not need to be compiled to be interpreted. Its lightweight nature makes it suitable as a messaging format that can transfer data quickly. JSON messages are readable by humans, which is helpful for developers who work with it. JSON functions by breaking data, no matter how intricately mapped, into a manageable structure. This process makes it easy for multiple programming languages to process the data.

For these reasons, JSON is considered superior to Extensible Markup Language (XML). Indeed, since its launch in the early 2000s, JSON has essentially replaced XML as the messaging format for application programming interfaces (APIs) and RPCs. It’s better at representing strings, numbers, values, and collections.

How does JSON-RPC work?

JSON-RPC uses the JSON message format to create procedure calls. Using JSON-RPC, an application can send a message to another app requesting that it perform a function, such as the processing of data. With JSON’s strong capabilities in data description, this usually works well. It’s an open, globally identified protocol.

A JSON-RPC request message can contain three possible elements: The method, which is a string that names the method to be invoked; params, which are objects or arrays of values that get passed along as parameters to the destination app; and id, a string or number that matches the response with the request that it is replying to.

The app that receives the JSON-RPC request proceeds to issue a response. The response includes a result, which is the data generated by the invoked method, and the request/response ID. It may also include an error if there is a problem with the receiving app.

Benefits of JSON-RPC

JSON-RPC is known for its simplicity. Developers like to use it when they want to build an uncomplicated RPC relatively quickly. Given the reality that the more complex a piece of code gets, the more problems it will cause, simple is usually a good direction to take. It’s compact and lightweight, which is helpful in bandwidth or computing-constrained situations. JSON-RPC also defines network constraints that might affect data processing. It’s protocol-agnostic, so it can use transports like TCP/IP, HTTP, HTTPS, or even Unix domain sockets for its app-to-app interactions. Developers consider the built-in request/response matching ID field to be a benefit, as well.

When to use JSON-RPC

Certain use cases favor JSON-RPC. Ironically, its “out of date” client/server architecture makes it advantageous in some situations. For one thing, JSON-RPC’s client/server setup has more flexibility for handling data than the architecture of RESTful APIs. If state is important, the server in the JSON-RPC setup can keep track of the state. JSON-RPC is also useful in cases when an immediate response is not required. For example, developers can set up a JSON-RPC to handle a queue of future actions. These factors contribute to JSON-RPC being a preferred RPC tool for blockchain and Web3 applications.

JSON-RPC and batch requests

Batch requests are a powerful feature of JSON-RPC, enabling the execution of multiple RPCs within a single request. This reduces network overhead and improves performance by consolidating multiple operations into one HTTP transaction. Each batch request includes an array of JSON-RPC objects, each specifying the method name, params, and unique id. The response returns an array of results corresponding to each request in the batch, preserving the order for clarity.

Batch requests are particularly useful in scenarios requiring multiple interdependent or repetitive operations, such as synchronizing data between systems or updating a collection of related resources. Developers can streamline workflows and optimize API performance by minimizing the latency associated with individual calls.

JSON-RPC in real-world use cases

JSON-RPC’s simplicity and flexibility make it well-suited for diverse applications, ranging from distributed systems to blockchain and beyond. Key use cases include:

  • Web notifications: JSON-RPC can transmit real-time notifications from servers to clients, enhancing responsiveness in web applications.
  • Code generation: Tools can leverage JSON-RPC definitions to auto-generate client libraries for different programming languages, streamlining the development process.
  • Dynamic configuration management: JSON-RPC facilitates fetching and updating configuration settings in software systems, allowing seamless integration across environments.
  • Resource manipulation: With support for child elements and hierarchical structures, JSON-RPC enables detailed operations on nested resources, such as file systems or database records.

By supporting dynamic data types and customizable parameters, JSON-RPC continues to play a critical role in enabling efficient, lightweight communication between diverse systems.

JSON-RPC vs. GraphQL and gRPC

Developers and architectures tend to compare JSON-RPC with GraphQL and gRPC, though a better comparison might be with XML-RPC. However, given the current interest in GraphQL and gRPC, it’s worth taking a moment to contrast these two interoperability frameworks with JSON-RPC.

GraphQL is a query language and server-side runtime technology. Originally developed by Facebook in 2012, GraphQL is used to fetch and transmit data to APIs. GraphQL is known for being easy to learn and easy to use. Developers consider it easy to integrate with a development environment — a big plus in some organizations. It’s comparable to JSON-RPC in this sense. Unlike JSON-RPC, GraphQL makes APIs faster and more flexible. Ultimately, GraphQL is not primarily a vehicle for RPCs.

gRPC is a remote procedure call framework, but it’s different from JSON-RPC on several levels. Known for being very fast and efficient with computing and network resources, gRPC uses a server-side API call to pass the procedure call’s parameters through a protocol buffer. The buffer turns the parameters into compact binaries that save space and bandwidth. It also speeds up the procedure call.

gRPC also uses an HTTP/2 connection to the server. There are several advantages to this approach, as well as limitations. HTTP/2 is great for fast exchanges of messages. It can also multiplex and stream messages, which is amazing for certain high-traffic and complex use cases. However, HTTP/2 is not available for regular web browsers — a major limitation.

JSON-RPC differs from GraphQL and gRPC, but each has its best fit. JSON-RPC remains a viable option for remote procedure calls for many use cases, especially those that favor simplicity and the advantages of the client/server model.

Frequently Asked Questions

To understand how JSON-RPC handles errors, you must first understand what JSON is. JSON, which stands for JavaScript Object Notation, is a messaging format that can transfer data. Now, what is RPC and what does RPC stand for? RPC stands for remote procedure call (RPC) and is a method that enables software to use another application’s functionality.

JSON-RPC handles errors by incorporating an error object in the response, providing crucial information when an issue occurs. This error object contains an error code and a descriptive message, offering clarity on the nature of the error. JSON-RPC’s structured error handling ensures efficient troubleshooting and resolution during API interactions. Ensuring robust error-handling mechanisms is an important aspect of API security, contributing to a more secure and reliable JSON-RPC communication process.

JSON-RPC, designed for request-response communication, can be adapted for real-time applications with thoughtful design and optimizations. While it’s not inherently suited for real-time scenarios, its flexibility allows such use cases. 

Implementing WebSocket-based solutions tailored to real-time needs can enhance performance. JSON-RPC’s structured data interchange format accommodates real-time considerations when appropriately configured. For secure real-time interactions, integrate robust API authentication mechanisms into JSON-RPC implementations, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality in dynamic, responsive applications.

JSON-RPC and RESTful APIs differ fundamentally in communication style. JSON-RPC uses remote procedure calls (RPC), and REST focuses on resource-based interactions. JSON-RPC utilizes JSON for data exchange, while REST supports both XML and JSON. Architecturally, REST adheres to constraints like statelessness and a uniform interface, promoting simplicity. In contrast, JSON-RPC offers a more direct, method-driven approach. 

While both have merits, understanding the nuances between JSON-RPC and REST API, in terms of their communication styles, message formats, and architectural principles, can help you choose the most fitting solution for specific application requirements.

Yes. To secure JSON-RPC, you must employ standard security measures such as HTTPS for encrypted transport to safeguard data in transit. Utilize authentication mechanisms like OAuth or JWT to verify the identity of parties communicating. Implement authorization controls to restrict access to sensitive operations or resources, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality.

Why customers choose Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.

Related Blog Posts

When production is on fire, you want developers thinking about the fix, not fighting with the platform.
When production is on fire, you want developers thinking about the fix, not fighting with the platform.
10 Evaluation Points for Your App Platform on Kubernetes
Explore 10 key evaluation points for building a Kubernetes app platform with CNCF tools — from automation and security to observability and cost control.
Read more
Enterprises are rethinking their infrastructure strategies by exploring alternatives built specifically for AI performance.
Enterprises are rethinking their infrastructure strategies by exploring alternatives built specifically for AI performance.
How Companies Are Balancing AI Innovation with Risk
A new Forrester report, commissioned by Akamai, reveals how companies are pursuing AI innovation at scale without exposure to unacceptable levels of risk.
Read more
This change keeps customers on the latest platform capabilities without added work or risk.
This change keeps customers on the latest platform capabilities without added work or risk.
A New Way to Manage Property Configurations: Dynamic Rule Updates
Stay up-to-date without the hassle of manual version management or the fear of breaking changes with this update to Akamai’s Property Manager.
Read more