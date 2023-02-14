Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results which were driven by strong seasonal traffic, the continued success of our security solutions and the growth of our cloud computing solutions", said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai’s chief executive officer. “As we look forward to 2023, we are optimistic about our leadership position as the most widely distributed cloud platform with leading solutions for delivery, security and cloud computing."

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $928 million, a 2% increase over fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $905 million and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2022 was $3.617 billion compared to $3.461 billion for 2021, up 4% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue for the fourth quarter was $400 million, up 10% year-over-year and up 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security revenue for 2022 was $1.542 billion, up 16% year-over-year and up 20% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Delivery revenue for the fourth quarter was $415 million, down 12% year-over-year and down 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Delivery revenue for 2022 was $1.669 billion, down 11% year-over-year and down 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Compute revenue for the fourth quarter was $112 million, up 61% year-over-year and up 65% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Compute revenue for 2022 was $405 million, up 60% year-over-year and up 64% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $483 million, up 1% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2022 was $1.902 billion, up 4% year-over-year.

International revenue for the fourth quarter was $445 million, up 4% year-over-year and up 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2022 was $1.715 billion, up 6% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $167 million, a 15% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 income from operations of $196 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 18%, down 4 percentage points from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2022 was $676 million, a 14% decrease from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $783 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 19%, down 4 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $258 million, a 9% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP income from operations of $283 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 28%, down 3 percentage points from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2022 was $1.033 billion, a 6% decrease from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations of $1.094 billion. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 29%, down 3 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $129 million, a 20% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $161 million. GAAP net income for 2022 was $524 million, a 20% decrease from the prior year's GAAP net income of $652 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $216 million, an 11% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income of $243 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2022 was $858 million, a 9% decrease from the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $943 million.

EPS: GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.82 per diluted share, a 15% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.97 per diluted share and an 8% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP EPS for 2022 was $3.26 per diluted share, a 17% decrease from the prior year's GAAP EPS of $3.93 per diluted share and a 9% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP EPS* for the fourth quarter was $1.37 per diluted share, an 8% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 per diluted share and a 2% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS* for 2022 was $5.37 per diluted share, a 6% decrease from the prior year's non-GAAP EPS of $5.74 per diluted share and a 1% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $382 million, a 5% decrease from fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $404 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2022 was $1.530 billion, a 2% decrease from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA of $1.561 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $341 million, or 37% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2022 was $1.275 billion, or 35% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $178 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to repurchase 2.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $86.50 per share. For the full-year 2022, the Company spent $608 million to repurchase 6.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $94.96 per share. The Company had 156 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions