AI Brand Presence

Optimize and control how AI agents access and experience your content

Supercharge your AEO and GEO strategy by intercepting AI agents at the edge, serving AI‑optimized content without CMS changes, and measuring your brand’s visibility across leading AI platforms. Route, refine, and report on AI traffic in real time so your content becomes the answer in generative results

Read the product brief

What it does

How it works

Key features

Optimization with Akamai

Akamai provides multiple layers of optimization to help your brand win in AI and generative engines:

Analytics and reporting

Get the AI visibility marketing and SEO teams need, with the governance and data depth IT and security expect:

Use cases

Frequently asked questions

Why Akamai

Akamai powers and protects business online with market‑leading security, a massively distributed edge platform, and full‑stack cloud computing. Put AI experiences closer to users, govern how AI systems interact with your content, and rely on global scale, reliability, and threat intelligence to grow with confidence.

Ready to take control of your brand’s AI presence? Contact our team to get started.