AI Brand Presence

Optimize and control how AI agents access and experience your content
Supercharge your AEO and GEO strategy by intercepting AI agents at the edge, serving AI‑optimized content without CMS changes, and measuring your brand’s visibility across leading AI platforms. Route, refine, and report on AI traffic in real time so your content becomes the answer in generative results
Read the product brief
Control how AI agents access your content Identify and manage AI agents in real time, applying policies that protect content value and direct traffic before it impacts your site.
Deliver AI‑optimized content at the edge Serve structured, machine‑readable experiences without touching your CMS, improving how LLMs interpret and surface your pages.
Gain visibility and improve share of voice Track AI traffic, referrals, and citations in one dashboard; benchmark against competitors; and use insights to grow your brand’s presence in AI answers.
Detect Classify AI agents at the edge, distinguish them from human traffic, and understand how they crawl, fetch, and reference your content.
Route Send AI agents to optimized endpoints and apply access controls instantly so every interaction aligns with your policies and goals.
Deliver Dynamically return AI‑ready, structured content that clarifies entities, facts, and relationships for accurate extraction and attribution.
Optimize Monitor AI referrals, citations, and share of voice; run audits; and iterate content and controls to improve performance continuously.
Edge detection Real‑time identification of AI agents at the edge, separating human and agent traffic before it reaches origin.
Real‑time delivery Instantly serves AI‑optimized content variants to agents without impacting human user experiences.
Optimized AI content Outputs structured, machine‑readable content aligned to your brand so LLMs extract and represent you accurately.
Content optimization at scale Rewrites page content based on intent, persona, prompts, and existing copy to improve AI relevance.
AI bot and referral visibility See which agents access your site, how often, what they consume, and which AI referrals send traffic.
AI share of voice Track how frequently your brand appears in AI responses and how citations trend across platforms.
Competitive insights Benchmark visibility against competitors, highlight gaps and opportunities, and prioritize actions.
Site‑wide audits and insights Map your site and run AI‑focused audits to find and fix issues in accessibility, delivery, and content structure.
Akamai provides multiple layers of optimization to help your brand win in AI and generative engines:
Apply agent‑specific routing and rate policies to balance access with value protection.
Performance optimization on the edge and CDN
Accelerate pages and APIs with Akamai’s web performance stack, including solutions like Ion and API Acceleration, improving crawl efficiency and delivery to both users and AI agents.
AI infrastructure optimization
Run inference efficiently with the Akamai Inference Cloud, using GPU shapes tuned for high‑performance, cost‑efficient AI workloads when you need to generate or transform content programmatically.
Security‑driven optimization
Get the AI visibility marketing and SEO teams need, with the governance and data depth IT and security expect:
Share of voice by topic, entity, and competitor set
Competitive benchmarking
Compare prompts, responses, and citation rates to identify where competitors outrank or out‑answer you.
Site‑wide AI audits
Page‑level diagnostics for extraction accuracy, structure, and accessibility to AI systems.
Data export and integrations
AI visibility Improve how often and how accurately your brand appears in generative answers and recommendations.
Control AI access Set allow/limit/restrict policies per agent to protect content value while enabling the right level of discovery.
Optimize for AI Deliver AI‑ready, machine‑readable content at scale—no CMS changes required.
Measure AI traffic impact Attribute AI referrals and measure engagement to prove impact and find growth opportunities.
Grow AI share of voice Benchmark against competitors, prioritize fixes, and track gains as you optimize.
How is this different from traditional SEO? Traditional SEO focuses on search rankings. AI Brand Presence targets how AI assistants and agents access, interpret, and cite your content in generated answers.
Do I need to change my CMS? No. AI‑optimized content is delivered at the edge without CMS updates or disruption to human experiences.
How are AI agents identified? Akamai’s bot and abuse detection classifies AI agents in real time alongside all other traffic.
Can I control which AI agents access my content? Yes. Define policies to allow, limit, or restrict specific agents and tune experiences per agent.
Does it affect site performance? No. Optimizations are delivered at the edge and kept separate from the experience for human users.
How is performance tracked across AI platforms? Data is collected directly from major platforms via APIs and automation to capture prompts, responses, and citations.
Akamai powers and protects business online with market‑leading security, a massively distributed edge platform, and full‑stack cloud computing. Put AI experiences closer to users, govern how AI systems interact with your content, and rely on global scale, reliability, and threat intelligence to grow with confidence.
Ready to take control of your brand’s AI presence? Contact our team to get started.