AI Brand Presence

Optimize and control how AI agents access and experience your content

Supercharge your AEO and GEO strategy by intercepting AI agents at the edge, serving AI‑optimized content without CMS changes, and measuring your brand’s visibility across leading AI platforms. Route, refine, and report on AI traffic in real time so your content becomes the answer in generative results

Read the product brief

What it does

Control how AI agents access your content Identify and manage AI agents in real time, applying policies that protect content value and direct traffic before it impacts your site.

Deliver AI‑optimized content at the edge Serve structured, machine‑readable experiences without touching your CMS, improving how LLMs interpret and surface your pages.

Gain visibility and improve share of voice Track AI traffic, referrals, and citations in one dashboard; benchmark against competitors; and use insights to grow your brand’s presence in AI answers.

How it works

Detect Classify AI agents at the edge, distinguish them from human traffic, and understand how they crawl, fetch, and reference your content.

Route Send AI agents to optimized endpoints and apply access controls instantly so every interaction aligns with your policies and goals.

Deliver Dynamically return AI‑ready, structured content that clarifies entities, facts, and relationships for accurate extraction and attribution.

Optimize Monitor AI referrals, citations, and share of voice; run audits; and iterate content and controls to improve performance continuously.

Key features

Edge detection Real‑time identification of AI agents at the edge, separating human and agent traffic before it reaches origin.

Real‑time delivery Instantly serves AI‑optimized content variants to agents without impacting human user experiences.

Optimized AI content Outputs structured, machine‑readable content aligned to your brand so LLMs extract and represent you accurately.

Content optimization at scale Rewrites page content based on intent, persona, prompts, and existing copy to improve AI relevance.

AI bot and referral visibility See which agents access your site, how often, what they consume, and which AI referrals send traffic.

AI share of voice Track how frequently your brand appears in AI responses and how citations trend across platforms.

Competitive insights Benchmark visibility against competitors, highlight gaps and opportunities, and prioritize actions.

Site‑wide audits and insights Map your site and run AI‑focused audits to find and fix issues in accessibility, delivery, and content structure.

Optimization with Akamai

Akamai provides multiple layers of optimization to help your brand win in AI and generative engines:

AEO/GEO content optimization

Serve structured, AI‑ready content at the edge to improve extraction, attribution, and answer quality.

Generate intent‑ and persona‑aware content versions tuned to the prompts and tasks AI systems handle.

Apply agent‑specific routing and rate policies to balance access with value protection.

Performance optimization on the edge and CDN

Accelerate pages and APIs with Akamai’s web performance stack, including solutions like Ion and API Acceleration, improving crawl efficiency and delivery to both users and AI agents.

AI infrastructure optimization

Run inference efficiently with the Akamai Inference Cloud, using GPU shapes tuned for high‑performance, cost‑efficient AI workloads when you need to generate or transform content programmatically.

Security‑driven optimization

Combine with Akamai security to keep agents and bots in check: Bot Manager to detect and govern automated traffic, Firewall for AI to protect AI apps, and Brand Guardian to defend brand assets.

Analytics and reporting

Get the AI visibility marketing and SEO teams need, with the governance and data depth IT and security expect:

Unified AI presence dashboard

Traffic by agent, frequency, paths, and content consumed

AI referrals and downstream engagement from platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity

Citations and mentions with trend analysis

Share of voice by topic, entity, and competitor set

Competitive benchmarking

Compare prompts, responses, and citation rates to identify where competitors outrank or out‑answer you.

Site‑wide AI audits

Page‑level diagnostics for extraction accuracy, structure, and accessibility to AI systems.

Data export and integrations

Stream telemetry to your analytics stack alongside Akamai platform data. Optionally integrate with Akamai observability products such as DataStream for raw logs and mPulse for user performance insights.

Use cases

AI visibility Improve how often and how accurately your brand appears in generative answers and recommendations.

Control AI access Set allow/limit/restrict policies per agent to protect content value while enabling the right level of discovery.

Optimize for AI Deliver AI‑ready, machine‑readable content at scale—no CMS changes required.

Measure AI traffic impact Attribute AI referrals and measure engagement to prove impact and find growth opportunities.

Grow AI share of voice Benchmark against competitors, prioritize fixes, and track gains as you optimize.

Frequently asked questions

How is this different from traditional SEO? Traditional SEO focuses on search rankings. AI Brand Presence targets how AI assistants and agents access, interpret, and cite your content in generated answers.

Do I need to change my CMS? No. AI‑optimized content is delivered at the edge without CMS updates or disruption to human experiences.

How are AI agents identified? Akamai’s bot and abuse detection classifies AI agents in real time alongside all other traffic.

Can I control which AI agents access my content? Yes. Define policies to allow, limit, or restrict specific agents and tune experiences per agent.

Does it affect site performance? No. Optimizations are delivered at the edge and kept separate from the experience for human users.

How is performance tracked across AI platforms? Data is collected directly from major platforms via APIs and automation to capture prompts, responses, and citations.

Why Akamai

Akamai powers and protects business online with market‑leading security, a massively distributed edge platform, and full‑stack cloud computing. Put AI experiences closer to users, govern how AI systems interact with your content, and rely on global scale, reliability, and threat intelligence to grow with confidence.

Ready to take control of your brand’s AI presence? Contact our team to get started.