Akamai Functions

Build and run modern apps and AI with rapid, highly distributed serverless functions

Akamai Functions is an edge‑native serverless platform that runs WebAssembly (Wasm) functions across the world’s most distributed cloud. Teams deploy once and run everywhere — without managing regions or global infrastructure — to deliver low‑latency experiences, cut egress and origin load, and move faster.

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Why Akamai Functions

How it works

What you can build

AI at the edge, powered by Akamai Cloud

Akamai Functions combines lightweight Wasm at the edge with GPU‑accelerated inference in Akamai Cloud to deliver intelligent applications at scale:

Learn more about the architectural vision in our blog: Building Distributed Apps? Akamai and Fermyon Are Changing the Game.

Languages and tooling

Serverless edge computing, explained

Serverless edge computing runs event‑driven code on infrastructure managed by the provider and placed close to end users. You write and deploy functions; the platform handles provisioning, scaling, high availability, and security. Running at the edge reduces latency for modern web and mobile apps and is ideal for:

Akamai Functions vs. traditional serverless

Is this the same as EdgeWorkers?

No. EdgeWorkers is optimized for lightweight JavaScript‑based CDN logic. Akamai Functions extends this model with a Wasm runtime to support broader application logic, APIs, data access, and AI workflows — still running globally, close to your users. Many customers use both: EdgeWorkers for focused CDN request/response handling, and Akamai Functions for richer, multi‑component edge applications.

Example use cases

Frequently asked questions

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