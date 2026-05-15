Akamai to acquire LayerX to enforce AI usage control on any browser. Get details
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Green Light Beta Program

Get early access to Akamai Cloud features and products, share feedback, and help shape the future of our cloud

Create account

About the Green Light program

Active community of developers who take pride in being the first to test new products and share knowledge with the Akamai Cloud community. As a member of Green Light, you provide vital feedback, find bugs, and break things along the way.

Green Light membership

Create account
Green Light Voice Logo

Make your voice heard

Be the first to try new features and provide feedback to the Akamai Community to help us improve and refine our products.

Green Light Roadmap Logo

Peek inside the roadmap

Green Light members get early access to new products and help shape features based on what matters most to our community.

Green Light Slack Logo

Connect on Slack

Join an exclusive Slack channel with Akamai’s product and marketing teams — get real-time Q&As, and connect with Green Light members.

Green Light Swag Logo

Exclusive Green Light swag

After each beta, complete a survey to earn limited edition Green Light gear and a custom Nerd Merit Badge. Collect all 5 badges!

Become a beta tester

Enroll in Cloud Manager for beta opportunities

Create account

Step 1

Log in to Cloud Manager (or create an account)!

Step 2

Go to the Betas page.

Step 3

Register! You'll be contacted when your selected beta is available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Nope! We welcome new Akamai Cloud users to join the beta as well as current customers. You can create an account here so you’re all set once the beta gets underway and receive $100 in free credit to explore the platform.

Any and all! We appreciate having a range of experience levels to give us feedback, but some familiarity with our platform, or cloud platforms in general, will help you get started.

We aim to keep costs as low as possible for customers during beta testing, but this depends on the cloud resources needed to support the beta. We will always disclose any payment information before the beta onboarding.

Beta participants receive perks, including swag, but are otherwise not compensated. Beta programs are designed for volunteers, and there is no minimum time commitment to participate.

Yes, each beta has unique information and terms and conditions, so you will need to sign up for one at a time.

We have individual betas for each of the products listed at the top of the page. All of these programs will have different start and end dates, though there may be some overlap. You will be notified via email regarding the individual beta(s) closer to their start date(s), and you can view that information in Cloud Manager.

Stay Engaged with the Community

Cloud developer Q&A

Join our community. Find answers, ask questions, and help others.

Explore community

Join Green Light program

The Green Light beta program is your chance to get early access to and test new products before they become available to the general public.

Create account