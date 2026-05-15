Green Light Beta Program

Nope! We welcome new Akamai Cloud users to join the beta as well as current customers. You can create an account here so you’re all set once the beta gets underway and receive $100 in free credit to explore the platform.
About the Green Light program
Active community of developers who take pride in being the first to test new products and share knowledge with the Akamai Cloud community. As a member of Green Light, you provide vital feedback, find bugs, and break things along the way.
Green Light membership
Become a beta tester
Enroll in Cloud Manager for beta opportunities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Any and all! We appreciate having a range of experience levels to give us feedback, but some familiarity with our platform, or cloud platforms in general, will help you get started.
We aim to keep costs as low as possible for customers during beta testing, but this depends on the cloud resources needed to support the beta. We will always disclose any payment information before the beta onboarding.
Beta participants receive perks, including swag, but are otherwise not compensated. Beta programs are designed for volunteers, and there is no minimum time commitment to participate.
Yes, each beta has unique information and terms and conditions, so you will need to sign up for one at a time.
We have individual betas for each of the products listed at the top of the page. All of these programs will have different start and end dates, though there may be some overlap. You will be notified via email regarding the individual beta(s) closer to their start date(s), and you can view that information in Cloud Manager.