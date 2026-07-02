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Start-Up Programs

Programs for tech leaders to scale and for VCs/accelerators to strengthen their portfolio companies

Rise start-up program
Partner start-up program

Why start-ups build on Akamai Cloud

Long-term cost savings

Control cloud costs and deploy capital efficiently to drive scalable, profitable growth.

Personalized experience

Your start-up is unique — get 24/7 attention with no hand-offs, just highly trained people solving your issues, anytime.

Avoid vendor lock-in

Build flexible apps with open source tech to stay agile and avoid lock-in with costly cloud providers.

Enterprise scale

Build, run, and secure apps at scale with Akamai Cloud, offering start-ups the same power as enterprises.

Long-term cost savings

Control cloud costs and deploy capital efficiently to drive scalable, profitable growth.

Personalized experience

Your start-up is unique — get 24/7 attention with no hand-offs, just highly trained people solving your issues, anytime.

Avoid vendor lock-in

Build flexible apps with open source tech to stay agile and avoid lock-in with costly cloud providers.

Enterprise scale

Build, run, and secure apps at scale with Akamai Cloud, offering start-ups the same power as enterprises.

Our start-up programs

Rise start-up program

Grow your start-up with powerful and easy-to-use cloud infrastructure, cut your monthly cloud bills in half, and enjoy other benefits.

Explore rise program

Partner start-up program

Learn how you can help your portfolio companies grow profitably with Akamai, with exclusive cloud credits and valuable workshops.

Explore partner program