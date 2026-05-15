- Continuous brand abuse discovery: Automatically detects impersonation across look-alike domains, phishing sites, and fake web properties
- Risk-based threat prioritization: Threats are scored by customer harm, fraud potential, and reputational impact, so teams act where it counts
- Real-time alerting and reporting: Instant notifications and executive-ready dashboards keep teams informed and demonstrate measurable risk reduction
- AI-first threat detection: Uses advanced AI to detect brand abuse in milliseconds while minimizing false positives
- Broad multichannel visibility: Single-platform monitoring across domains, social media, app stores, search engines, and the dark web
- Global takedown network: Established relationships with registrars, hosting providers, and platforms help accelerate enforcement at global scale
- Automated investigation and takedown: Automated and semiautomated workflows help drive rapid removal of abusive content across platforms
- Integrated SOC expertise: Akamai’s security analysts support complex takedowns, providing human judgment where automation alone isn’t enough
- Unified brand and security posture: Brand threat intelligence integrated with Akamai’s broader security and DNS capabilities for holistic protection
Protect your brand, your customers, and your reputation
Brand Guardian defends organizations and their customers against targeted brand impersonation attacks, including fake websites, phishing campaigns, social media impersonation, and rogue apps. By combining AI-driven detection with expert-led mitigation, it helps security teams identify and shut down credential harvesting and fraud before they cause lasting damage. Brand Guardian tackles these threats through a four-step approach: intelligence, detection, visibility, and mitigation.
Quickly detect and disrupt brand impersonation attempts
How Brand Guardian works
Features
Brand Guardian Use Cases
Comprehensive protection against brand abuse wherever it appears online.
Web domain protection
Cybercriminals register look-alike domains at scale, using subtle variations of legitimate brand names to host phishing pages, harvest credentials, and redirect customers to fraudulent storefronts. By the time a fake site is discovered manually, the damage is often already done.
Brand Guardian continuously monitors new domain registrations and live web properties, using AI-driven analysis to identify suspicious look-alikes the moment they appear. Automated investigation workflows assess each threat for risk, evaluating content, hosting infrastructure, and behavioral signals before initiating takedown action through established registrar and hosting provider relationships. Security teams gain full visibility into the domain threat landscape without the manual overhead, allowing them to focus on the most critical cases while automation handles the rest.
Social media protection
Social platforms are a prime target for brand impersonation. Fake accounts, fraudulent pages, and hijacked handles deceive customers, promote scams, and erode the trust organizations spend years building. The open, high-volume nature of social media makes manual monitoring ineffective at scale.
Brand Guardian scans major social platforms continuously, using AI-powered detection, including logo recognition and natural language processing, to identify impersonation attempts, unauthorized brand usage, and fraudulent campaigns as they emerge. When a threat is confirmed, automated workflows initiate takedown requests directly with platform providers, reducing the time between discovery and removal. Teams receive prioritized alerts based on threat severity, ensuring the accounts most likely to cause customer harm or reputational damage are addressed first.
Dark web monitoring
Threat actors use dark web forums, marketplaces, and encrypted channels to trade stolen credentials, sell counterfeit products, and coordinate brand-targeted fraud campaigns — often well before attacks surface on the open web. Without visibility into these environments, security teams are always reacting rather than anticipating.
Brand Guardian extends monitoring deep into dark web sources, identifying early indicators of brand-targeted threats and surfacing them alongside open web and social data in a single platform. Stolen credentials and PII are identified across underground forums and marketplaces before attackers can exploit them, while compromised payment card data is flagged in carding shops and criminal exchanges to help prevent financial fraud. Real-time tracking of hacker groups and ransomware chatter gives security teams advance warning of potential breaches, enabling faster, better-informed responses.
By detecting threats earlier in their lifecycle, organizations shift from reactive to proactive — disrupting fraud operations before they reach customers, tightening defenses ahead of anticipated attacks, and reducing exposure windows across the board.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Traditional brand monitoring tools flag mentions and notify teams, while the investigation and response is left to you. Brand Guardian goes further by combining AI-driven detection with automated investigation, risk-based prioritization, and direct takedown action. Rather than generating a list of potential threats for your team to manually review and act on, Brand Guardian identifies genuine threats, ranks them by customer and business impact, and initiates enforcement, reducing the burden on internal teams while accelerating response.
False positive reduction is a core design principle of Brand Guardian. AI models trained on real-world brand abuse patterns distinguish genuine threats from legitimate brand usage, such as authorized resellers, partners, or fan communities, before alerts are surfaced to your team. Risk-based scoring further filters noise by prioritizing threats most likely to cause customer harm or financial loss, so your team spends time on what matters rather than chasing down benign results.
Brand Guardian provides broad, multichannel visibility across domain registrations, live web properties, phishing infrastructure, major social media platforms, app stores, search engines, and dark web forums and marketplaces. Threat intelligence across all of these sources is consolidated into a single platform, giving security and fraud teams a unified view of brand risk without the need to manage multiple point solutions.
Brand Guardian is designed to complement your existing security infrastructure rather than replace it. It integrates with Akamai’s broader security and DNS capabilities, and supports both fully automated and semiautomated takedown workflows to suit different team structures and approval processes. For organizations with established incident response or SIEM tooling, Brand Guardian can surface threat intelligence in ways that fit existing workflows, ensuring brand protection becomes part of your holistic security posture rather than an isolated function.
Stop AI-driven brand abuse before it reaches your customers
Request a demo of Brand Guardian to see how AI-powered detection and takedowns can protect your brand:
Detect AI-driven phishing, impersonation, and brand abuse early
Disrupt malicious infrastructure before customers are impacted
Take down fraudulent sites and accounts with speed and confidence
Schedule your personalized demo in two easy steps:
- Submit the form
- Book a time with our team