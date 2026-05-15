Cybercriminals register look-alike domains at scale, using subtle variations of legitimate brand names to host phishing pages, harvest credentials, and redirect customers to fraudulent storefronts. By the time a fake site is discovered manually, the damage is often already done.

Brand Guardian continuously monitors new domain registrations and live web properties, using AI-driven analysis to identify suspicious look-alikes the moment they appear. Automated investigation workflows assess each threat for risk, evaluating content, hosting infrastructure, and behavioral signals before initiating takedown action through established registrar and hosting provider relationships. Security teams gain full visibility into the domain threat landscape without the manual overhead, allowing them to focus on the most critical cases while automation handles the rest.

