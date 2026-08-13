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Background

Serverless Platform

Run code where your users are

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Overview

Serverless, built for distributed systems

Ship code fast without managing infrastructure. Write serverless functions and let the platform handle scale, capacity, and availability.

Akamai runs serverless across a massively distributed edge and cloud so your logic executes closer to users, data, and real-world traffic.

Benefits

Build and scale without friction

Deploy globally in minutes without managing servers, regions, or capacity. Automatically scale as demand changes.

Run close to users everywhere

Execute logic near end users on a distributed edge and cloud platform to reduce latency and improve performance.

Pay only when your code runs

Code runs only on requests or events, minimizing infrastructure load, reducing origin load, and aligning costs with usage.

How it works

Serverless on Akamai

Akamai Functions is the next evolution of serverless: a WebAssembly-powered engine that runs application logic and AI workloads on the world’s most distributed cloud. Pair with EdgeWorkers to execute your own code at the edge and create customized, exceptional user experiences.

Serverless models

Choose the serverless model for your workload

Serverless on Akamai is delivered through a variety of complementary solutions. All are optimized for different execution patterns and use cases.

Distributed serverless for modern apps and APIs

Akamai Functions provides event-driven, function-based compute built on WebAssembly. It is designed for application logic, APIs, and emerging workloads that need portability, fast start-up, and global scale.

Use Akamai Functions when you need to:

  • Start up instantly
  • Run application logic without containers or VMs
  • Process events and data at scale
  • Support AI inference and modern workloads
  • Use languages other than JavaScript
     
See Akamai Functions

EdgeWorkers

EdgeWorkers lets you run JavaScript directly on the request path. It is designed for ultra-low-latency logic that needs to execute inline with traffic.

Use EdgeWorkers when you need to:

  • Implement authentication and authorization logic
  • Route traffic dynamically
  • Enforce logic or business rules at the edge
  • Extend CDN behavior with custom logic
     
See EdgeWorkers

Use Akamai Functions and EdgeWorkers together

Run real application logic everywhere at the edge with Wasm, then layer in instant JavaScript control to shape traffic and user experiences globally.

Use case

Akamai Functions

EdgeWorkers

Request-path logic 
CDN and security customization 
APIs and back-end services 
AI and data workloads 
WebAssembly runtime 
Ultra-low-latency edge execution

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Modern applications and AI workloads need to scale quickly, respond in real time, and operate globally. Serverless removes infrastructure friction so teams can ship faster and scale automatically without managing servers.

Traditional serverless often runs in centralized regions, which can add latency for global users. Cold starts, container overhead, and complex scaling models can slow development and increase cost.

Serverless abstracts infrastructure management. The service can be configured without having to manage servers, containers, or capacity, allowing teams to focus on writing and shipping code.

Edge native serverless runs code closer to end users rather than only in centralized cloud regions. This reduces latency, improves responsiveness, and enables real-time decision-making at global scale.

Where code executes directly impacts performance. Running serverless closer to users reduces network hops, lowers origin load, and delivers more consistent performance across geographies.

WebAssembly offers a lightweight execution model with fast start-up times and efficient resource usage. This makes it well suited for serverless workloads that need predictable performance and low latency.

Serverless runs code only when it is needed. This eliminates idle infrastructure, scales automatically with demand, and aligns cost directly with actual usage.

Akamai runs serverless across a highly distributed edge and cloud platform. This enables low-latency execution, consistent global performance, and real-time logic closer to users, devices, and data.

Resources

Get started now

Build your first function. Follow quick-start guides and examples to deploy serverless logic.

Book a demo

Akamai Functions documentation

Dive into APIs, runtimes, and architecture patterns.

View documentation

Book a demo

 

Get a demo of Akamai Functions to see the fastest, most distributed serverless functions engine for modern apps and AI.

 

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