Akamai Cloud predictable pricing

Straightforward, usage‑based pricing with low egress fees and no surprises. Estimate monthly spend with the Cloud Computing Calculator, then launch or talk to sales when you’re ready.

Use the Cloud Computing Calculator to model scenarios and export to Excel/PDF. Open the calculator.

How cloud costs work

Cloud costs combine a few building blocks:

Details on billing cadence and examples are in the guide to billing. See how billing works.

Compare pricing models across providers

Cloud providers use different models that impact value:

Tip: For bandwidth‑sensitive workloads (media, gaming, data pipelines), low, predictable egress often delivers better value than a slightly cheaper vCPU with expensive egress.

Choose your compute

All inbound traffic is free. Egress overage is US$0.005/GB (US$0.01/GB in distributed compute regions). Below are representative plans; see each product page for full options.

GPU (NVIDIA)

Dedicated VMs with NVIDIA GPUs for AI/ML and accelerated workloads. See GPU details.

Dedicated CPU

High‑consistency vCPUs for production and latency‑sensitive apps. See CPU details.

Shared CPU and High Memory

Cost‑efficient shared CPU for dev/test; dedicated‑core High Memory for in‑memory databases and analytics. See CPU details.

Accelerated Compute (ASIC/VPU)

Purpose‑built media transcoding with NETINT VPUs. See Accelerated Compute.

Managed Kubernetes (LKE)

Pay for worker nodes, NodeBalancers, and volumes. Optional control planes:

See LKE details.

Storage and data

Managed databases

Fully managed MySQL and PostgreSQL clusters, billed monthly by node size and node count (1–3 nodes). Choose dedicated CPU or shared CPU node types for cost/performance fit. See Managed Databases

Networking

Regional pricing options

How to compare VM performance and price for HPC

To evaluate high‑performance computing (HPC) or intensive workloads, focus on:

Use the calculator to compare shapes and include storage and expected egress. Estimate costs.

Enterprise cloud cost management: what works

Enterprises typically combine platform features and FinOps practices to control spend:

For large‑scale deployments or migrations, our team can help optimize architecture, performance, and cost. Talk to sales.

FAQs

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