Akamai Cloud predictable pricing

Straightforward, usage‑based pricing with low egress fees and no surprises. Estimate monthly spend with the Cloud Computing Calculator, then launch or talk to sales when you’re ready.
Egress overage: US$0.005 per GB (free inbound traffic; pooled transfer across instances)
Distributed compute regions: egress US$0.01 per GB
Hourly billing up to a monthly cap; bill rounds to the nearest hour
Use the Cloud Computing Calculator to model scenarios and export to Excel/PDF. Open the calculator.
How cloud costs work
Cloud costs combine a few building blocks:
Compute: Virtual machines (CPU, GPU, high‑memory, accelerated compute) priced per hour with a monthly cap. Transfer allowances vary by plan; overage is US$0.005/GB.
Storage: Block Storage at a flat monthly $/GB; Object Storage at $0.02/GB‑month with the first 1 TB/month of egress free, then $0.005/GB (a $5 minimum applies if your total account storage is under 250 GB). Images and Backups are add‑ons.
Databases: Fully managed MySQL and PostgreSQL, priced per cluster per month by node size and node count (1–3 nodes).
Networking: NodeBalancers at US$10/month (US$0.015/hour).
Kubernetes: Pay only for the worker resources you use. Optional HA control planes: LKE HA at US$60/cluster/month; LKE‑Enterprise with HA and dedicated control plane at US$300/cluster/month.
Services: Optional Managed Service (US$100 per compute instance/month) plus consulting and migration services by request
Cloud providers use different models that impact value:
Pay‑as‑you‑go vs. complex commitments: Akamai Cloud uses simple, pay‑as‑you‑go pricing without long‑term commitments. Many hyperscalers emphasize reserved or savings plans that lower unit price but add lock‑in and forecasting risk.
Egress policy: Akamai Cloud keeps egress simple and low (US$0.005/GB; first 1 TB/month free on Object Storage), which can materially reduce total cost of ownership for bandwidth‑heavy apps. Some providers have tiered, higher, or more complex egress.
Bundled transfer: Many Akamai plans include generous transfer allowances (e.g., Shared CPU starts at 1 TB on the 1 GB plan), while some newer shapes list 0 TB included and rely on the low overage rate. Always factor included transfer plus overage into TCO.
Per‑resource transparency: Instance price, RAM, vCPU, storage, network I/O, and transfer are shown together so you can quickly compute $/vCPU, $/GB RAM, $/GB‑mo storage, and expected egress. This helps compare apples‑to‑apples across vendors.
Tip: For bandwidth‑sensitive workloads (media, gaming, data pipelines), low, predictable egress often delivers better value than a slightly cheaper vCPU with expensive egress.
Choose your compute
All inbound traffic is free. Egress overage is US$0.005/GB (US$0.01/GB in distributed compute regions). Below are representative plans; see each product page for full options.
GPU (NVIDIA)
Dedicated VMs with NVIDIA GPUs for AI/ML and accelerated workloads. See GPU details.