Akamai Cloud predictable pricing

Straightforward, usage‑based pricing with low egress fees and no surprises. Estimate monthly spend with the Cloud Computing Calculator, then launch or talk to sales when you’re ready.

Egress overage: US$0.005 per GB (free inbound traffic; pooled transfer across instances)

Distributed compute regions: egress US$0.01 per GB

Hourly billing up to a monthly cap; bill rounds to the nearest hour

Use the Cloud Computing Calculator to model scenarios and export to Excel/PDF. Open the calculator.

How cloud costs work

Cloud costs combine a few building blocks:

Compute: Virtual machines (CPU, GPU, high‑memory, accelerated compute) priced per hour with a monthly cap. Transfer allowances vary by plan; overage is US$0.005/GB.

Storage: Block Storage at a flat monthly $/GB; Object Storage at $0.02/GB‑month with the first 1 TB/month of egress free, then $0.005/GB (a $5 minimum applies if your total account storage is under 250 GB). Images and Backups are add‑ons.

Databases: Fully managed MySQL and PostgreSQL, priced per cluster per month by node size and node count (1–3 nodes).

Networking: NodeBalancers at US$10/month (US$0.015/hour).

Kubernetes: Pay only for the worker resources you use. Optional HA control planes: LKE HA at US$60/cluster/month; LKE‑Enterprise with HA and dedicated control plane at US$300/cluster/month.

Services: Optional Managed Service (US$100 per compute instance/month) plus consulting and migration services by request

Details on billing cadence and examples are in the guide to billing. See how billing works.

Compare pricing models across providers

Cloud providers use different models that impact value:

Pay‑as‑you‑go vs. complex commitments: Akamai Cloud uses simple, pay‑as‑you‑go pricing without long‑term commitments. Many hyperscalers emphasize reserved or savings plans that lower unit price but add lock‑in and forecasting risk.

Egress policy: Akamai Cloud keeps egress simple and low (US$0.005/GB; first 1 TB/month free on Object Storage), which can materially reduce total cost of ownership for bandwidth‑heavy apps. Some providers have tiered, higher, or more complex egress.

Bundled transfer: Many Akamai plans include generous transfer allowances (e.g., Shared CPU starts at 1 TB on the 1 GB plan), while some newer shapes list 0 TB included and rely on the low overage rate. Always factor included transfer plus overage into TCO.

Per‑resource transparency: Instance price, RAM, vCPU, storage, network I/O, and transfer are shown together so you can quickly compute $/vCPU, $/GB RAM, $/GB‑mo storage, and expected egress. This helps compare apples‑to‑apples across vendors.

Tip: For bandwidth‑sensitive workloads (media, gaming, data pipelines), low, predictable egress often delivers better value than a slightly cheaper vCPU with expensive egress.

Choose your compute

All inbound traffic is free. Egress overage is US$0.005/GB (US$0.01/GB in distributed compute regions). Below are representative plans; see each product page for full options.

GPU (NVIDIA)

Dedicated VMs with NVIDIA GPUs for AI/ML and accelerated workloads. See GPU details.

RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell (request access)

x1: US$1,665/mo (US$2.50/hr), 1 GPU, 16 vCPUs, 176 GB RAM, 1,024 GB storage, 40/16 Gbps

x2: US$3,330/mo (US$5.00/hr), 2 GPUs, 32 vCPUs, 352 GB RAM, 2,048 GB storage

x4: US$6,660/mo (US$10.00/hr), 4 GPUs, 64 vCPUs, 704 GB RAM, 4,096 GB storage

RTX 4000 Ada

x1 Small: US$350/mo (US$0.52/hr), 1 GPU, 4 vCPUs, 16 GB RAM, 500 GB storage

x1 Large: US$638/mo (US$0.96/hr), 1 GPU, 16 vCPUs, 64 GB RAM

x2 Medium: US$892/mo (US$1.34/hr), 2 GPUs, 16 vCPUs, 64 GB RAM, 1 TB storage

RTX 6000 Quadro

x1: US$1,000/mo (US$1.50/hr), 1 GPU, 8 vCPUs, 32 GB RAM, 640 GB storage, 16 TB transfer

Dedicated CPU

High‑consistency vCPUs for production and latency‑sensitive apps. See CPU details.

G8 dedicated compute (AMD EPYC Gen 5, 1:2 shapes)

4x2: US$45/mo (US$0.07/hr), 2 vCPUs, 4 GB RAM, 40 GB storage

32x16: US$360/mo (US$0.54/hr), 16 vCPUs, 32 GB RAM, 320 GB storage

128x64: US$1,440/mo (US$2.16/hr), 64 vCPUs, 128 GB RAM, 1,280 GB storage

G8 dedicated general (AMD EPYC Gen 5, 1:4 shapes)

8x2: US$70/mo (US$0.11/hr), 2 vCPUs, 8 GB RAM

64x16: US$560/mo (US$0.84/hr), 16 vCPUs, 64 GB RAM

512x128: US$4,480/mo (US$6.84/hr), 128 vCPUs, 512 GB RAM

Prior generations (G7, G6) also available with included transfer allowances.

Shared CPU and High Memory

Cost‑efficient shared CPU for dev/test; dedicated‑core High Memory for in‑memory databases and analytics. See CPU details.

Shared CPU examples

Nanode 1 GB: US$5/mo (US$0.0075/hr), 1 vCPU, 1 GB RAM, 25 GB storage, 1 TB transfer

Linode 8 GB: US$48/mo (US$0.072/hr), 4 vCPUs, 8 GB RAM, 160 GB storage, 5 TB transfer

High Memory examples

24 GB: US$60/mo (US$0.09/hr), 2 CPUs, 24 GB RAM

150 GB: US$480/mo (US$0.72/hr), 8 CPUs, 150 GB RAM

Accelerated Compute (ASIC/VPU)

Purpose‑built media transcoding with NETINT VPUs. See Accelerated Compute.

Quadra T1U x1 Small: US$280/mo (US$0.42/hr), 1 VPU, 8 CPUs, 16 GB RAM, 200 GB storage

Quadra T1U x2 Small: US$488/mo (US$0.73/hr), 2 VPUs, 12 CPUs, 24 GB RAM

Managed Kubernetes (LKE)

Pay for worker nodes, NodeBalancers, and volumes. Optional control planes:

LKE HA: US$60/cluster/month

LKE‑Enterprise (HA + dedicated control plane): US$300/cluster/month

See LKE details.

Storage and data

Block Storage: US$0.10/GB‑month (e.g., 10 GB = US$1/mo). See Block Storage

Object Storage: US$0.02/GB‑month; first 1 TB egress each month free, then US$0.005/GB. Regional pricing may vary. See Object Storage

Images: From US$0.10/GB‑month (up to 25 images/account; 150 GB max per account)

Backups: Priced per instance and billed hourly to a monthly cap; see instance‑specific backup prices in the Backups section. See Backups

Managed databases

Fully managed MySQL and PostgreSQL clusters, billed monthly by node size and node count (1–3 nodes). Choose dedicated CPU or shared CPU node types for cost/performance fit. See Managed Databases

Networking

NodeBalancers: US$10/month (US$0.015/hour). See NodeBalancers

Egress overage: US$0.005/GB (free inbound; pooled across instances)

Regional pricing options

Distributed compute regions provide dedicated CPU in metros with limited cloud options; egress is US$0.01/GB. Access is granted per account by sales. See distributed regions pricing

Regional price pages:

Jakarta, Indonesia pricing

São Paulo, Brazil pricing

How to compare VM performance and price for HPC

To evaluate high‑performance computing (HPC) or intensive workloads, focus on:

CPU generation and shape: Newer CPUs (e.g., AMD EPYC Gen 5) and 1:2 vs. 1:4 vCPU‑to‑RAM shapes impact throughput and memory bandwidth.

Dedicated vs. shared cores: Use dedicated cores (G8/G7) for consistent performance under load.

Memory capacity and bandwidth: Ensure the RAM per vCPU matches your working set; High Memory plans favor in‑memory analytics and caches.

Storage IOPS/throughput: Consider Block Storage size and performance for scratch space and checkpointing.

Network I/O: Check the listed network in/out (e.g., 40/x Gbps) for inter‑node traffic and data ingest.

Cost metrics: Normalize offers by $/vCPU‑month, $/GB RAM‑month, and expected egress cost. Include any included transfer.

Run a quick benchmark on trial instances: Validate with your workload (e.g., micro‑benchmarks, inference throughput, or your CI test suite) before scaling out.

Use the calculator to compare shapes and include storage and expected egress. Estimate costs.

Enterprise cloud cost management: what works

Enterprises typically combine platform features and FinOps practices to control spend:

Design for low egress: Place storage and compute together and take advantage of low, predictable egress (and free inbound).

Rightsize and autoscale: Start small, measure, then scale up; use autoscaling to match demand.

Choose the right shape: Pick 1:2 or 1:4 vCPU‑to‑RAM based on workload profile to avoid overprovisioning.

Kubernetes cost controls: Use cluster autoscaler, requests/limits, and separate dev/prod node pools.

Use the calculator and budgets: Model TCO before deploying; monitor pooled transfer and set usage alerts. Model your TCO

Managed services selectively: Offload ops with Managed Service (US$100 per instance/month) where it reduces your internal cost of operations.

Consider regional placement: Deploy in regions that minimize latency and data transfer between services; use distributed regions when locality wins.

For large‑scale deployments or migrations, our team can help optimize architecture, performance, and cost. Talk to sales.

FAQs

Hourly billing: Billed hourly up to the monthly price cap; charges round to the nearest hour. Invoices are issued monthly (or mid‑month if you reach a threshold). How billing works

Transfer overage: US$0.005/GB over your pooled quota; all inbound is free. Transfer usage and costs

Promotional credits: Your card is charged only after credits are used or expire.

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover; you can also add credit via PayPal. A valid card on file is required by our Master Services Agreement.

Powered off instances: Still billed (we retain your data and reserved resources). Remove a service to stop billing. Removing services

Taxes: Collected where applicable. Tax information

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