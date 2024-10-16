API Security’s software as a service (SaaS) model allowed Dan Hotels to get an initial implementation running in a matter of hours. “It was a very easy integration without any unnecessary friction,” Gabay notes. “We weren’t overloaded with new tasks, so there wasn’t any interference with our daily operations.” Once the system was up and running, the API Security team collaborated with the Dan Hotels team to fine-tune the data sources and configuration to meet the company’s unique objectives.

Given the company’s focus on detecting abuse, API Security’s behavioral analytics capabilities set it apart from other options in the marketplace. The API Security platform was able to map the relationships between the hotel chain’s API users and resources, providing valuable context. “Rather than focusing solely on blocking attacks, API Security was able to help us understand what was actually happening and zero in on undesirable behavior that would otherwise go unnoticed,” Gabay says.

The Dan Hotels team was also very impressed with API Security’s ability to present large amounts of information about API activity and threats. “When you don’t have information, you can’t have a conversation or fix things,” Gabay explains. “As soon as you have an understanding of what an API is supposed to do and how this compares to what is actually happening, you can involve all of the relevant parties to fix any problems.”

While Dan Hotels has in-house security expertise, they see significant value in API Security’s managed threat hunting service. “Our team’s focus is often split between cybersecurity and supporting revenue-generating activities, so being able to engage a managed service that proactively alerts us when new API risks are identified is really important to us,” Gabay says. “It gives us access to people who are on the cutting edge of these API security issues, who are also very committed and easy to work with.”