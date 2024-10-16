Over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a host of industries in Taiwan have taken a hit or been forced to transform. However, two industries have prospered: ecommerce and online games. Mention “Lineage” or “Lineage M” to players of online mobile games or board games around the world, and they’ll recognize the name. The key driver behind these games’ popularity is Gamania Digital Entertainment. This is a company with less than 30 years of business experience and revenue in excess of NT$10 billion. Cloud operations and transactions are key to business performance, but how does the company continue to be successful?

Ding recalled that more than 10 years ago, when he was technical director at Gamania Digital Entertainment, they were at the forefront of the game industry. When many companies were thinking about information security in terms of scaling computer equipment or updating software, Gamania Digital Entertainment was already combating hackers. This challenge forced Gamania to join up with well-known foreign information security companies, allowing them to gain anti-hacking knowledge and skills earlier than others in their industry.

Ding emphasizes that Gamania Digital Entertainment is an industry player with fully virtual operations. The slightest slip-up by a game on the cloud has a direct and serious impact on operations and revenue. As a result, the company is fully committed to supporting and investing in its information security department. In 2009, Gamania Digital Entertainment established the Digicentre R&D subsidiary. Four years later, Digicentre also began to officially provide information security services to external companies. This was a great leap forward in its operations, changing from its past first-party role to being a trustworthy partner and provider of information security services to third parties.