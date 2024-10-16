For nearly a decade, Akamai has enabled the DOUGLAS Group to fully capitalize on Black Friday — one of the most important days of the year for the company. At one point, many years ago, Black Friday’s traffic surge overwhelmed the company’s servers, causing them to crash. “Our site was generating too many server calls and we couldn’t offload our back-end servers. We found our solution with the Akamai Visitor Prioritization Cloudlet,” Mommertz said.

On Black Friday 2023, the DOUGLAS Group’s online shops processed more than 20,000 orders per hour — even as traffic peaked at 10 times above average. According to Mommertz, the Group would not have succeeded on Black Friday without Akamai.

Mommertz said his team could build and run its own CDN, but would need to put in place 10 times more capacity. “Plus, it’s not just about performance — we would need major firewall appliances to thwart DDoS attacks. And I’d need to hire two dedicated cybersecurity experts. Akamai ensures both optimal performance and protection for us, while we focus on what we do best.”

In addition, Akamai helps the Group prepare for its biggest revenue-generating days. “Akamai supports us in our check-ups leading up to our prime selling days, giving us peace of mind while helping us continuously improve our configurations,” Mommertz continued.