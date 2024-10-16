It’s no wonder MEDION sees an average of 1 million+ website visitors each month. The company has a long history of developing and selling high-quality consumer electronics products. In fact, it’s the recipient of numerous technology and innovation awards, including “Most Innovative Brand of the Year” and “Best Design Brand” by Plus X Award, as well as numerous top-rated product awards across all product groups.

As Germany's leading manufacturer of consumer electronics and a best-in-class provider of digital services, MEDION requires optimal uptime and performance of its digital commerce presence. Knowing its digital commerce websites — including its MEDION-branded web shop that sells directly to consumers and its after-sales support portal — were potential targets for attacks, the company took proactive measures to address such scenarios.

MEDION Director of IT Dr. Matthias Meyer-Pundsack explained, “Since our online presence is core to our business operations and revenue-generating potential, we must do everything possible to ensure it remains available to consumers.”