Generating more than US$1 billion annually online
Founded in 1983, MEDION generates more than US$1 billion in annual revenues by selling technology across all consumer electronic product categories via its branded web presence and partner-branded websites. Approximately 1,000 employees work for this publicly traded company, which has been part of the international Lenovo Group — the world’s largest PC supplier — since 2011. When the company was concerned about potential attacks, it turned to Akamai.
Proactively protecting against attacks
It’s no wonder MEDION sees an average of 1 million+ website visitors each month. The company has a long history of developing and selling high-quality consumer electronics products. In fact, it’s the recipient of numerous technology and innovation awards, including “Most Innovative Brand of the Year” and “Best Design Brand” by Plus X Award, as well as numerous top-rated product awards across all product groups.
As Germany's leading manufacturer of consumer electronics and a best-in-class provider of digital services, MEDION requires optimal uptime and performance of its digital commerce presence. Knowing its digital commerce websites — including its MEDION-branded web shop that sells directly to consumers and its after-sales support portal — were potential targets for attacks, the company took proactive measures to address such scenarios.
MEDION Director of IT Dr. Matthias Meyer-Pundsack explained, “Since our online presence is core to our business operations and revenue-generating potential, we must do everything possible to ensure it remains available to consumers.”
Our partnership with Akamai provides access to a full-featured platform and in-house experts who adeptly guide us on how to ensure our online presence is protected and performs optimally.Dr. Matthias Meyer-Pundsack, Director IT
Taking full advantage of Akamai Connected Cloud
To take advantage of Akamai solutions, Meyer-Pundsack reached out to an Akamai contact he had met while attending industry events.
Today, MEDION calls on Akamai App & API Protector and Akamai Image & Video Manager, and harnesses Akamai's expertise. With Akamai’s solutions in place, the company thwarts an average of 225,000 attacks every month.
While App & API Protector provides web application firewalls, bot mitigation, API security, and Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection in a single solution, Image & Video Manager automatically optimizes images and videos automatically for every user. These products replace the previous well-known image management solution MEDION had used. “Our previous vendor’s solution wasn’t supported by CDN services for optimal performance like Akamai’s. Plus, the vendor end-of-lifed its solution and we didn’t want to move to its more expensive solution suite.”
Combined, Akamai solutions enable MEDION to easily support any amount of traffic under all internet conditions. When site traffic surges 5 to 10 times higher than average during peak times like Black Friday, the digital commerce provider can handle the traffic without adding bandwidth or web servers — and without fear that an attack will interrupt its biggest revenue-generating periods.
Benefiting from a premier vendor and its in-house expertise
In addition to improving its web performance and security, MEDION enjoys the benefits of partnering with a single vendor. “Akamai fits perfectly with our strategy of enabling global reach in a cost-effective, streamlined manner. While we are familiar with other CDN providers, we believe in Akamai because of its unmatched platform and the trusted expertise of its people,” says Meyer-Pundsack.
In fact, MEDION harnesses Akamai’s expertise to continually improve the performance and security of its online presence. “Akamai’s people show us the best ways to take advantage of the various services and wealth of features available via the Akamai platform. As we now explore Zero Trust, we trust Akamai to guide us because of its security services and expertise,” concludes Meyer-Pundsack.
About MEDION
MEDION is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics products in Germany and a provider of digital services. The range includes smart multimedia products, telecommunications services, and electronic accessories with an excellent price-performance ratio and comprehensive after-sales service. Since 2011, MEDION has been part of the international Lenovo Group, a leading global technology company with customers in more than 160 countries, and is successful worldwide with PCs, laptops, smartphones, and servers.
