Challenge
I’m Francis Goh, CEO of Netpoleon. Our customers needed a lot of help making their networks work better and more securely. The value-add that we can provide is a bridge between technology companies and our customers.
There are many things our customers need to secure: their network, their data, etc. And we can bring in the correct technology to secure a specific space or specific application for the customer. That’s critical to the customer, and obviously it’s good for business. We need to map which part of the client's data can be secured, or has to be secured, because each technology will address a different space or a different situation.
Evaluation
The time had come for us to be serious about microsegmentation, and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation seemed to be the right partner at the right time. And the technology is great, the people are great. So, why not work together and see what great things we can do together?
Results
That's how we started, and history has proven that microsegmentation is sellable to a lot of big companies. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s go-to-market strategy and structure aligns with what Netpoleon has. So, naturally, we dance the same steps, and with very low friction. I would say that working together with Akamai is really, really exciting.
About Netpoleon
Netpoleon Group is a value-added distributor of network security products, headquartered in Singapore, with various full-fledged offices across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Netpoleon began its journey in 2000, and has constantly reinvented itself to keep abreast with the dynamic needs of an evolving IT landscape. In the process, Netpoleon has established itself as a regional player and a leader in the Southeast Asian network and in the cybersecurity industry.
Through a strong partnership with channel partners, Netpoleon has gained a strong foothold in several highly demanding industries, namely the financial services sector, in which data protection is a key competitive edge for the businesses; the telecommunication sector, which is a critical information infrastructure; and the the public sector, in which a highly secure and protected environment is required to protect governmental classified information.
In 2017, Netpoleon entered into an equity partnership with Macnica Networks, which further strengthened the company. The equity partnership with Macnica, a leading value-added distributor of network security solutions to the Japanese and the global markets, boosted Netpoleon into the global arena where Netpoleon can engage worldwide players in the market with offices in Asia-Pacific.
By partnering with major leading technology vendors, Netpoleon continues to add value to vendor offerings by providing pre- and post-sales services, as well as professional cybersecurity advisory services, to their channel partners across the region. Netpoleon hopes to achieve the “Most Trusted Partner” (MTP) status from vendors, resellers, and customers.
About Akamai
