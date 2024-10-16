Netpoleon Group is a value-added distributor of network security products, headquartered in Singapore, with various full-fledged offices across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Netpoleon began its journey in 2000, and has constantly reinvented itself to keep abreast with the dynamic needs of an evolving IT landscape. In the process, Netpoleon has established itself as a regional player and a leader in the Southeast Asian network and in the cybersecurity industry.

Through a strong partnership with channel partners, Netpoleon has gained a strong foothold in several highly demanding industries, namely the financial services sector, in which data protection is a key competitive edge for the businesses; the telecommunication sector, which is a critical information infrastructure; and the the public sector, in which a highly secure and protected environment is required to protect governmental classified information.

In 2017, Netpoleon entered into an equity partnership with Macnica Networks, which further strengthened the company. The equity partnership with Macnica, a leading value-added distributor of network security solutions to the Japanese and the global markets, boosted Netpoleon into the global arena where Netpoleon can engage worldwide players in the market with offices in Asia-Pacific.

By partnering with major leading technology vendors, Netpoleon continues to add value to vendor offerings by providing pre- and post-sales services, as well as professional cybersecurity advisory services, to their channel partners across the region. Netpoleon hopes to achieve the “Most Trusted Partner” (MTP) status from vendors, resellers, and customers.