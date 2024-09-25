The last V in big data stands for variety. Variety refers to the different types of data that organizations must handle. If you work at a financial institution or a bank, you probably need to juggle a multitude of data types and sources every day. You have the structured data, like the transaction records, account balances, and customer information. Then you have the real-time streaming data, like stock market feeds and online payment transactions, that change constantly.

Akamai’s Global Traffic Management is crucial in managing these different data types. For high priority transaction data, like fund transfers, GTM can constantly monitor network conditions to route these requests to your fastest-responding data centers. Now, for your static content (account statements or info about your financial products), which don’t change that often, GTM directs these requests to edge servers closer to the user. This takes a load off your central systems and speeds up access times.

GTM combines all of this data – network conditions, server health, your custom rules, and current traffic patterns – and uses it to make split-second decisions on how to route each incoming request. It’s constantly optimizing and re-optimizing these routes, ensuring that each type of data – whether it’s a simple balance check or a complex international wire transfer – gets handled in the most efficient way possible. This level of intelligent routing means your bank can maintain high performance and reliability, even as the volume and complexity of your digital transactions continue to grow.