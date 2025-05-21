Fine-Tuning Your Managed Databases: Optimize Performance with Advanced Parameters

Managed database services (DBaaS) provide a powerful and scalable approach to deploying and managing databases without the overhead of manual maintenance. However, fine-tuning advanced parameters can enhance performance, security, and reliability.

In this blog, we’ll take a look at the Akamai Managed Database Services powered by Aiven. Our solution offers developers the ability to customize advanced parameters for MySQL and PostgreSQL databases via API, Cloud Manager, and Linode Terraform Provider.

Our platform offers about 80 advanced parameters, categorized into four key areas: