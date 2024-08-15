How To Lower Your Live Video Transcoding Costs

If you're an engineer at a company in charge of live streaming, you're likely facing the daunting task of managing live video transcoding for millions of users. You need to ensure that every viewer, even those with a poor internet connection quality, receives a seamless streaming experience.

This means you need to generate multiple bitrate streams, which involves encoding the same content at different quality levels. You also need to navigate differing compliance standards. Ensuring that your streams adhere to content licensing agreements and copyright law involves securing the necessary rights and permissions, implementing digital Rights Management (DRM) to prevent unauthorized access, and adhering to Geographic restrictions. Additionally, data protection regulators like GDPR in Europe and CCPA in the United States require you to implement stringent data protection measurements, obtain user consent, and ensure the secure handling of personal data.

Then there's the issue of egress costs. After transcoding the live video in real time, you need to deliver these streams to viewers' devices. This involves transferring data from transcoding servers to Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), which incurs significant egress costs. Balancing these costs while maintaining a high-quality streaming experience is a constant challenge.

Navigating these challenges requires a robust, scalable, and cost-effective solution. That's where Akamai’s cloud-based transcoding services come in, dynamically scaling to meet the demand of fluctuating audience size and ensure seamless delivery of live content globally.