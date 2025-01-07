How Your Business Can Benefit From Combining a DAM and CDN

Let’s dive into some real-life examples of companies already implementing this dual solution.

Innocean, a major advertising and communication firm, initially integrated Scaleflex’s DAM to support a team of 200 users managing high-volume digital campaigns. Within just 12 weeks, the user base doubled, showing the growing internal demand for a flexible and centralized solution. Since the launch, Innocean has optimized over 4 TB of assets, with that volume increasing by 1.5 times as deployment progressed. The company benefits from simplified asset organization, rapid localization, and optimized delivery speed across global markets.

Grupo Piñero is a tourism company that offers a range of services including a travel agency branch, hotels, and transportation services. As a leader in the tourism industry, the company manages enormous volumes of content daily to effectively communicate the value of their services to diverse markets around the world. Recognizing the challenges of managing such high volumes of content while maintaining speed and quality, Grupo Piñero leveraged Scaleflex’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) in combination with Akamai Image Manager and CDN. Thanks to this combination, the group was able to deliver a localized experience to its markets, save time and resources, propose customized, 3-second video previews for their site, and accelerate time-to-market!

Costa Coffee had relied on their CMS as a makeshift DAM for some time, but eventually the limitations of this system were getting in the way of their content operations. They needed a solution that would be capable of offering metadata enrichment, intelligent searches, user management, and content customization. Seeking a more robust and customizable solution, they turned to Scaleflex’s DAM, a natural choice given their longstanding relationship with Akamai. The Scaleflex DAM not only addressed their content management challenges but also integrated seamlessly with Akamai’s CDN, providing a highly efficient and cohesive system to support their marketing efforts.

These stories of Innocean, Grupo Piñero, and Costa Coffee demonstrate the transformative power of integrating Scaleflex’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) with Akamai’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) to address unique content management challenges across industries. Despite their diverse needs, ranging from managing high-volume advertising campaigns to optimizing tourism services and organizing marketing campaigns, each company faced a shared challenge: the inefficiency of traditional content management systems in a digital-first, globalized world.

