Akamai Blocked 419 TB of Malicious Traffic in a 24-Hour DDoS Attack

A sustained volumetric DDoS campaign started 8:05 UTC (10:05 AM local time in Israel) on Monday, July 15, 2024, and included a wide variety of attack vectors including UDP flood, UDP fragmentation, DNS reflection, and PSH+ACK, among others. In congruence with a rapidly growing trend, the DDoS attack originated from a globally distributed botnet.

Although we have seen bigger attacks in terms of peak levels of attack traffic, this attack on Akamai’s customer was also highly significant in size — from 300 to 798 gigabits per second (Gbps). The largest DDoS attack ever recorded by Akamai Prolexic, our DDoS network security platform, was 1.44 Tbps, and though this recent attack stayed below that peak level, it was clearly of remarkable strength; in fact, it is the sixth-largest DDoS peak traffic ever mitigated by Akamai Prolexic.

More important, this attack was a dedicated, sustained campaign that lasted almost the entire day. An initial small probing attack was followed by a three-hour attack window during which the total amount of attack traffic mitigated by Prolexic added up to a whopping 389 terabytes. For the entire attack duration of almost 24 hours, Akamai Prolexic blocked approximately 419 terabytes of traffic (Figure 1).