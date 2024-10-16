What Is a Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT)?

Every CSIRT has its own distinct composition. However, most CSIRTS combine people and policies in ways that clearly define their missions. In terms of people, a CSIRT usually has a core group of dedicated members that is supplemented by experts who work with the CSIRT on an as-needed basis. The team members invariably come from different backgrounds and skill sets. For instance, some are experts in defending Windows systems, while others know about Linux. The core team may be assigned to the CSIRT full-time, but that occurs mostly at very large organizations. In most cases, CSIRT team members have “day jobs” in IT and cybersecurity departments.

Regarding policies, in addition to the CSIRT’s mission statement and written definitions of relevant constituencies, the CSIRT will create and maintain a set of documents that establish how the CSIRT functions. For example, a CSIRT usually has a central incident response plan that declares, in writing, how the team handles on-site incident response processes versus handling incident response by phone. The plan reveals how the CSIRT coordinates incident response by allocating team resources across multiple constituent groups.

As part of this effort, a CSIRT will publish forms and contact directories to share with each group it services in the organization. This may sound like an unnecessary step, but experience has shown that key stakeholders often don’t know whom they are supposed to contact if there is a security incident. For example, if the CEO’s laptop is stolen, will their administrative assistant know to contact the CSIRT, or will he simply call the IT help desk — who themselves may need clear prompts to activate the CSIRT.

A CSIRT also compiles many internal policy and procedure documents. These cover how the CSIRT functions, how it responds to incidents, who does what, how to prepare incident reports, and more.

The specifics of these policies will vary according to the CSIRT structure. Common organizational approaches to establishing a CSIRT include: