What Is REST API Security?

The REST architectural style was defined in Dr. Roy Fielding’s dissertation published in 2000. The goal of this paper was to define a uniform and consistent architectural approach for machine-to-machine communication on the web. A REST API is an API that uses the REST (REpresentational State Transfer) architectural style to send and receive data and procedure calls. A REST API also needs a transport protocol and a programming language to function. REST APIs communicate over Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), and the preferred data format for messages transmitted is JavaScript Object Notation (JSON). Thus, the term “API” almost always refers to a REST API that uses JSON over HTTP.

The REST API became the predominant mode for APIs for several reasons. For one thing, it is free and standards-based, so there are almost no barriers to its adoption. RESTful programming is also “stateless,” which makes it easy to manage. A RESTful interface is uniform. Query parameters are standardized. As a result, it is quite easy for an entity that creates an API to publish instructions for developers to use when invoking the API, e.g., Here’s how to get data from the API, which will be returned in JSON. Other types of responses are possible, too, including Extensible Markup Language (XML), documents, and images.