What Is a Neural Network?

A neural network is a type of machine learning model inspired by the human brain. Machine learning models are systems that have been trained to analyze data, recognize patterns, and then make decisions or predictions without being explicitly programmed. Neural networks are built with interconnected nodes, also known as artificial neurons, which process and analyze data. These networks are particularly adept at finding complex patterns in data, making them instrumental for tasks like image recognition, speech recognition, and natural language processing.

Neural networks are the foundation of many deep learning algorithms, a subset of machine learning that can handle tasks that involve vast amounts of input data and require decision-making capabilities.