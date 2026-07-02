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Background

Infection Monkey

Test and validate your defenses with Infection Monkey, our free open-source malware vaccine.

Download on Github

The malware vaccine

Infection Monkey is an open-source adversary emulation platform that helps you validate existing controls and identify how attackers might exploit your current network security gaps.

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Put your network security to the test

Infection Monkey is an open-source adversary emulator platform that helps you validate existing controls and identify how attackers might exploit your current network security gaps.

Continuous testing

Regularly run the platform to test your security strategy and specific controls.

Agnostic environment

The Monkey isn’t picky. On-premises, containers, and public and private clouds are all supported.

Actionable data

Report on your network’s performance against a broad set of attacker behaviors.

How it works

Validate

Prove value on previous or upcoming security purchases.

Emulate

See where malware could move laterally in your environment.

Mitigate

Get real-time data on where defenses could be strengthened.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Adversary emulation is a cybersecurity defense technique that employs the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of real attackers. An adversary emulation plan is usually completed by an actual human in advanced pen tests or purple-team exercises, which can get quite expensive and require other resources. Infection Monkey does it automatically (after configuration) and for free.

Adversary emulation (or adversary simulation) is one of many cybersecurity defense tactics. Defense in depth is recommended — it is meant to be used in conjunction with tactics such as pen tests or vulnerability scans.

Run the Monkey as often as you’d like! Once you have it configured to your liking, you can run your real-world adversary emulation plan every day, if you want to. Infection Monkey is free, which means you can test for vulnerabilities without having to budget to have cybersecurity services run an adversary emulator for you.

If malware is the problem you’re defending against, it stands to reason that using (safe) malware to fight back would give the best gap analysis. By mimicking adversary behaviors, Infection Monkey provides real-world attack scenarios that you can run whenever you want to.

Traditional vaccines work like this: Inject a small amount of the virus to introduce it to your immune system. Your immune system then attacks it, and learns when it doesn’t know what to do. It then adapts to fight against the infection, ideally building enough antibodies to limit the sickness. Infection Monkey does exactly this in the cyber world, essentially fighting malware with malware.

Supported Platforms