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SBS

Akamai helps bring SBS’s online and OTT vision to life with 100% uptime

Akamai’s scale, reliability, and service set them apart from the competition. In fact, we’ve had 100% uptime since we switched to Akamai some years ago; and that number in the IT world is unheard of!

Matt Costain, Manager Digital Platforms & Services, SBS

The Goals

The SBS vision for the next decades includes the production and acquisition of more hours of original multicultural programming on SBS TV, more digital television and radio channels giving access to more in-language shows, and an increased online presence.

Why Akamai

SBS recognizes their consumer’s thirst for content, and Akamai helps bring their online and OTT vision to life through live and on-demand streaming of high-quality video and audio experiences across Australia as well as increasing their web performance to 100% uptime.

About SBS

SBS was founded on the belief that all Australians, regardless of geography, age, cultural background, or language skills, should have access to high-quality, independent, and culturally relevant Australian media.

Through SBS Radio, SBS Television, and SBS Online, they tell the stories of humankind in more languages than any other broadcaster in the world; at last count, 74 languages on radio, more than 60 on television, and more than 50 online.

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