Delivering a crystal-clear viewing experience
While the number of viewers watching content online continues to soar in Brazil, illegal streaming remains a threat to broadcaster revenues. In addition, audiences in rural areas may experience lower resolution and more interruptions including buffering. With Akamai, Taghos has enhanced its software as a service streaming platform so that its customers can protect valuable content against unauthorized access while delivering high-definition viewing across the entire country.
First-class streaming for the fifth largest country in the world
If you’ve ever watched a tv drama or a live sports event over the internet, you’ll know how frustrating it is when the picture flickers between high and low resolution. Even worse is when the screen freezes for an indefinite period as the connection buffers.
That’s where Taghos comes in. Founded in Brazil in 2008, its software platforms enable network operators and businesses to reduce the impact of traffic on their networks and deliver high-quality online services. In addition to video, its customers use its software to support file sharing and software updates.
One of Taghos’ best-known services is Spalla, a SaaS (Software as Service) platform for large-scale live streaming experiences. Spalla also offers an analytics system for tracking real-time statistics on broadcast quality and performance. Customers delivering sports, events, or distance learning can customize the user interface according to their brand identity and choose specific features that give their service a unique look and feel.
Creating a commercial advantage with content
To grow its live-streaming business, Taghos focused on two key objectives. First, it wanted to help its customers protect their content from unauthorized access, especially via illegal streaming websites. Felipe Damásio, Director of Technology at Taghos says, “For popular shows, especially sports, you need to be able to serve a nationwide audience with uninterrupted, high-resolution streaming that is only available to paying subscribers.”
The second goal was to overcome the online infrastructure challenges which impact Brazil. It is the fifth largest country in the world and most of the population is concentrated in cities near the eastern coast. These areas are well served by ISPs and broadband networks, but the interior of the country has a less developed infrastructure, which affects video quality and increases the likelihood of buffering.
Taghos spoke to several anti-piracy software and CDN (content delivery network) providers, but discovered that few, if any, offered both services. This is where Akamai has a significant advantage. Its EdgeWorkers development environment enables streaming platforms to deploy software on edge servers close to the access source.
In addition, Akamai’s CDN has thousands of points of presence in Brazil that can deliver cached content from servers closest to the user, significantly improving streaming resolution and reliability. This includes the interior where Akamai continues to grow its points of presence to serve locations where demand for internet traffic, especially video, is soaring.
“We need to reassure our customers that we can defend their content from illegal access. When we looked at the market, Akamai was the only partner who matched our ambitious goals for security and streaming quality,” says Damásio. One of the highest profile customers is the Paulista Championship, a top-flight professional soccer league in the state of São Paulo. It has launched Paulistão Play, which uses the Spalla platform to broadcast matches to millions of viewers on mobile devices, laptops, and smart TVs.
Damásio says, “To protect Paulista, we created a personalized token service to identify paid subscribers. By developing and deploying this software with Akamai EdgeWorkers, we can block illegal streaming domains and ensure that the client maximizes authorized subscriptions and overall revenues.”
Speed to deployment is also critical. Taghos developers can deploy to hundreds of thousands of Akamai edge servers with a single click. Less time deploying means more time innovating and staying ahead of the pirates.
Reducing customer churn, increasing lifetime value
Taghos now has a significant commercial advantage in Brazil’s competitive streaming environment. “With Akamai, we are shutting out the streaming pirates while delivering high-quality content all over Brazil. Fewer interruptions and less downtime also help reduce consumer churn and increase the lifetime value of subscribers,” says Damásio. “It’s good for our customers and their audience, and we can also charge a premium for the service.”
Since the Akamai deployment, Taghos has increased customer acquisition by about 24% year on year while bandwidth and data carried by its platforms has grown by 40%. “We always invite our prospects to talk to existing customers about protection against illegal streaming domains and how quickly we can help them recover from interruptions,” says Damásio. “With Akamai, it’s a matter of seconds, rather than minutes with other solutions. We won three new clients thanks to the testimony of a super-satisfied customer.”
A commitment to content
Damásio also appreciates the proactive support offered by Akamai for its solutions, including Adaptive Media Delivery (AMD), which helps scale streaming services and maintain superior video quality for large audiences. He says, “We thought the performance of AMD was very impressive with buffering issues for only 1% of viewers. But the advice from Akamai helped reduce this to 0.7%, improving the experience of about 100,000 people.”
Damásio also highlights the responsiveness of the global Akamai team during deployment. “We identified a couple of issues and spoke to Akamai engineers in the U.S who quickly fixed the problem. I really appreciate Akamai’s commitment to enhancing their technology and taking responsibility for its availability.”
Looking to the future, he sees enormous potential for live interaction between fans during soccer broadcasts and other events. Instead of just text messaging, fans will engage face-to-face while watching the match as part of a unified content experience.
This requires a step change in scalability and stability, but Damásio has confidence in Akamai’s innovative roadmap. “In addition to the technical excellence of Akamai’s solution, we have a strong sense of partnership working with their people. It gives us enormous confidence that we can protect our customers from illegal streaming and other forms of content piracy while continuing to scale and deliver market-leading services,” he says.
About Taghos
User demand for content such as video, file sharing, software updates and others, will never stop growing. To meet this need, companies must overcome challenges including bandwidth and infrastructure to deliver a high-quality viewing experience to customers. Taghos products are designed to help companies to reduce the impact of traffic on their networks, improve the quality of their services, and prepare their environments for an online future.
About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world’s most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai’s security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.