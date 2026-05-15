APIs are the lifeblood of modern aviation: Airlines are now among the most API-dependent industries, with an average of 30,000 active APIs powering everything from booking to in-flight connectivity. This extensive API ecosystem is a double-edged sword, offering immense opportunities but also significant security challenges.

Visibility is the cornerstone of API security: The hidden complexity of unmonitored and undocumented APIs leaves airlines vulnerable to data leaks, compliance gaps, and fraud. Akamai API Security provides the comprehensive visibility needed to identify and secure these hidden endpoints.

Partner integrations expand the threat surface: As airlines increasingly integrate with third-party service providers, the digital perimeter expands, making it crucial to have continuous API monitoring and governance to prevent breaches that can originate from these external connections.

Automation is key to resilience: With the rapid deployment of APIs and the need for real-time threat mitigation, automation is essential. Akamai’s workflow automation capabilities enable airlines to detect, triage, and block threats at machine speed, ensuring a seamless passenger experience.