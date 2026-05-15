The primary challenge is the hidden complexity of their API ecosystem. Many airlines manage far more APIs than they realize, and these unmonitored and undocumented endpoints can lead to data leaks, compliance gaps, and fraud.
Key takeaways:
APIs are the lifeblood of modern aviation: Airlines are now among the most API-dependent industries, with an average of 30,000 active APIs powering everything from booking to in-flight connectivity. This extensive API ecosystem is a double-edged sword, offering immense opportunities but also significant security challenges.
Visibility is the cornerstone of API security: The hidden complexity of unmonitored and undocumented APIs leaves airlines vulnerable to data leaks, compliance gaps, and fraud. Akamai API Security provides the comprehensive visibility needed to identify and secure these hidden endpoints.
Partner integrations expand the threat surface: As airlines increasingly integrate with third-party service providers, the digital perimeter expands, making it crucial to have continuous API monitoring and governance to prevent breaches that can originate from these external connections.
Automation is key to resilience: With the rapid deployment of APIs and the need for real-time threat mitigation, automation is essential. Akamai’s workflow automation capabilities enable airlines to detect, triage, and block threats at machine speed, ensuring a seamless passenger experience.
Compliance is a strategic imperative: Regulatory frameworks like PCI DSS v4.0 and the OWASP API Security Top 10 are driving airlines to adopt continuous monitoring and audit-ready transparency. Akamai helps airlines meet these requirements, turning compliance into a pillar of brand trust.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai API Security provides a unified view of the entire API estate, continuously identifying and mapping every API connection. This allows airlines to classify data flows and apply consistent protection policies, turning a once-hidden attack surface into something measurable and secure.
Partner integrations, such as those with online travel agencies and payment processors, expand the airline’s digital perimeter. This increased exposure can lead to breaches that originate from third-party service providers, making continuous API monitoring and governance essential.
Misconfigured or unauthenticated APIs are among the most common and impactful vulnerabilities. These issues often arise from decentralized ownership and rapid digital expansion, where APIs are deployed faster than they can be governed.
Akamai API Security includes real-time security posture and compliance visibility, automatically analyzing configurations and data exposure to highlight vulnerabilities and compliance gaps. The built-in Compliance Dashboard maps API posture against multiple frameworks, streamlining audits and reporting.
Runtime protection is crucial because attackers are increasingly blending in with legitimate traffic through credential abuse and business logic attacks. Akamai's runtime protection uses behavioral analytics to distinguish real passengers from malicious automation in real time, providing continuous protection beyond the perimeter.
Akamai Bot Manager detects and mitigates sophisticated bots, preventing activities like inventory hoarding, scraping, and fare search abuse. This ensures that revenue signals are not distorted and helps maintain a fair and competitive market.
Integrating Akamai API Security with existing tools and workflows reduces complexity and accelerates deployment. It enables fast onboarding through built-in connectors and is vendor-agnostic, allowing teams to extend API visibility and protection without disrupting current tools or workflows.