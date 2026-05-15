Bot & Agent Control

Control every interaction to stop abuse and ensure trust across bots, AI agents, and users.
Protect what matters. Enable what’s trusted.
Gain visibility and control across bots, AI agents, and users while stopping fraud and abuse.
Understand, manage, and secure every interaction
Gain unified visibility
Analyze identity, behavior, and intent across bots, AI agents, and users in real time.
Protect against evolving threats
Stop evasive scraping, account abuse, and AI-driven threats with enforcement at the edge.
Enable trusted AI experiences
Securely support AI agents and experiences with adaptive trust and risk analysis.
“Akamai doesn’t just provide security solutions — it enables businesses to thrive. With its bot mitigation solutions, we’re empowered to protect our platform while ensuring a smooth, high-performance experience for real customers.”