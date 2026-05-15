Akamai to acquire LayerX to enforce AI usage control on any browser. Get details
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Bot & Agent Control

Control every interaction to stop abuse and ensure trust across bots, AI agents, and users.

Protect what matters. Enable what’s trusted.

Gain visibility and control across bots, AI agents, and users while stopping fraud and abuse.

Understand, manage, and secure every interaction

Gain unified visibility

Analyze identity, behavior, and intent across bots, AI agents, and users in real time.

Protect against evolving threats

Stop evasive scraping, account abuse, and AI-driven threats with enforcement at the edge.

Enable trusted AI experiences

Securely support AI agents and experiences with adaptive trust and risk analysis.

Bot & Agent Control Products

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

View product details

Content Protector

Discover how to stop scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

View product details

AI Brand Presence

Learn to optimize for AEO and GEO while controlling how AI discovers and uses your content.

View product details

Resources

Account Protector: Product Brief

Learn how to keep user accounts free from bot and human abuse across the entire lifecycle.

Read product brief

Bot Manager: Product Brief

Learn how to detect, mitigate, and control sophisticated bot attacks while allowing trusted bots and AI agents to access your applications.

Read product brief

Content Protector: Product Brief

Learn how to stop web scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

Read product brief