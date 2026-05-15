The energy sector’s digital transformation is a double-edged sword. While it enhances precision and efficiency, it also opens the door to significant cyberthreats that can have catastrophic impacts on operations, safety, and financial stability. Akamai’s solutions are designed to mitigate these risks effectively.

Cyber and operational risks are now intertwined. With the increasing reliance on real-time data transmission from remote sites and the integration of third-party systems, the attack surface has expanded. Akamai’s microsegmentation and API security solutions help to isolate and protect these critical assets.

Remote facilities and third-party integrations are major vulnerabilities. With the increasing reliance on real-time data transmission from remote sites and the integration of third-party systems, the attack surface has expanded. Akamai's microsegmentation and API security solutions help to isolate and protect these critical assets.

Akamai’s edge platform provides real-time visibility and control. Traditional security models are no longer sufficient in a highly distributed and dynamic environment. Akamai’s edge platform offers the necessary tools to detect and respond to threats in minutes, ensuring that operations can continue without interruption.

Compliance and reporting are streamlined without added friction. Akamai’s solutions help organizations meet regulatory requirements and simplify internal and external reporting, all while maintaining high performance and security standards.