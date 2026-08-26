App & API Protector protège contre les attaques DDoS de couche 7, tandis que Global Traffic Management permet un basculement automatisé et sans interruption de service. Combinées à Akamai Prolexic et TrafficPeak, ces solutions permettent aux institutions de maintenir la continuité des opérations et de disposer d'une observabilité complète en temps réel sur les événements.
Foire aux questions (FAQ)
Foire aux questions (FAQ)
The European Central Bank expects all financial institutions to have a detailed cybersecurity impact assessment and action plan in place by 31 October 2026.
Advancements in AI have driven a permanent shift in the cyberthreat landscape, accelerating attacks in speed, scale, and sophistication. This makes traditional reactive patching and perimeter-focused security architectures inadequate for operational continuity.
Instant virtual patching at the network edge shields applications immediately without waiting for code fixes. Restricting workload access or blocking specific attack paths reduces system exploitability and gives ICT teams time to validate permanent fixes without disrupting stability.
Rather than presenting an uncontextualised list of alerts, it provides threat alerts prioritised by calculated blast radius and business impact. This enables security teams to focus remediation efforts on mitigating the highest-risk threats first.
The strategy focuses on enforcing granular, Zero Trust access control through Enterprise Application Access. This ensures service providers are granted access only to authorised applications rather than the entire network.
Institutions can conduct tabletop walk-throughs and active simulation exercises, leverage 24/7 Security Operations Command Centre support, and utilise browser-based contextual warnings via Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) to guide employees.