App & API Protector schützt vor Layer‑7-DDoS‑Angriffen, während Global Traffic Management automatisierte, unterbrechungsfreie Failover ermöglicht. In Kombination mit Akamai Prolexic und TrafficPeak können Institute die Kontinuität aufrechterhalten und forensische Echtzeit-Beobachtbarkeit gewährleisten.
Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)
Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)
The European Central Bank expects all financial institutions to have a detailed cybersecurity impact assessment and action plan in place by 31 October 2026.
Advancements in AI have driven a permanent shift in the cyberthreat landscape, accelerating attacks in speed, scale, and sophistication. This makes traditional reactive patching and perimeter-focused security architectures inadequate for operational continuity.
Instant virtual patching at the network edge shields applications immediately without waiting for code fixes. Restricting workload access or blocking specific attack paths reduces system exploitability and gives ICT teams time to validate permanent fixes without disrupting stability.
Rather than presenting an uncontextualised list of alerts, it provides threat alerts prioritised by calculated blast radius and business impact. This enables security teams to focus remediation efforts on mitigating the highest-risk threats first.
The strategy focuses on enforcing granular, Zero Trust access control through Enterprise Application Access. This ensures service providers are granted access only to authorised applications rather than the entire network.
Institutions can conduct tabletop walk-throughs and active simulation exercises, leverage 24/7 Security Operations Command Centre support, and utilise browser-based contextual warnings via Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) to guide employees.