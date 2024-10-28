Bots are automated programs designed to carry out tasks online, often operating on websites or applications. There are good bots, like search engine crawlers and site development and monitoring services, which improve user experiences and enhance business performance. And then … there are bad bots. Bad bots attack organizations by disrupting services or stealing data.

If your organization has an online presence, then bot attacks are probably a growing concern for you. In this blog post, we’ll look at six of the most common types of bad bots. What are these bots trying to do, and how can you protect yourself against them? As you familiarize yourself with these threats, you’ll be better equipped to defend your digital assets.