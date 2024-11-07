Akamai Behavioral DDoS Engine: A Breakthrough in Modern DDoS Mitigation

Most traditional DDoS defenses rely on the rate and volume-based detections, often configured with static thresholds and susceptible to false positives. In contrast, Akamai Behavioral DDoS Engine continuously learns traffic patterns, allowing real-time identification and mitigation of attacks while minimizing any disruption to legitimate traffic.

By using machine learning to monitor anomalies, it can differentiate between normal spikes (like viral events) and sophisticated DDoS attacks, ensuring proactive, accurate protection without manual intervention. This adaptive approach provides a more effective defense against complex threats.

The behavioral analysis includes: